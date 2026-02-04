Ben Stiller Is Grateful for CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Commitment to the Truth (Cue 'Fake News' Flashbacks)

Yesterday some of the same Democrats who applauded when Joe Biden called Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" were doing their usual "the First Amendment is under attack" pearl clutching when President Trump said this to CNN's Kaitlan Collins:

Trump to CNN's Kaitlan Collins: “I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for ten years. You know why you're not smiling? It's because you know you're not telling the truth.”🤣



pic.twitter.com/xmWxj6sZ9D — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2026

This is where we always laugh at the TDS crowd's assumption that most of these "journalists" are committed to finding and reporting the truth.

Ben Stiller is obviously a fan of Collins for that reason:

Shout out to Kaitlin Collins. Grateful for journalists committed to the truth. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 4, 2026

How much propaganda and lies in the previous several years has come from some of the people who are ostensibly "committed to the truth"?

Stiller's take gave people the opportunity to relive what passed as "the truth" not all that long ago, starting with @mazemoore:

The truth? 🤣



Here’s Collins right before Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump in 2024.



Turns out the truth was that Biden was napping at the pool during debate prep. pic.twitter.com/OWjZ3dJ17t https://t.co/IGv5R3kusI — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 4, 2026

Even Simple Jack would know that many of these "journalists" are committed to the preferred Dem narrative, not the truth.

“When Biden prepares, he does so incredibly intensively.”

Post presidential debate, Chuck Schumer knew exactly what to do. pic.twitter.com/gtRJgzTl8q — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) February 4, 2026

Collins was just repeating what she was being fed by Team Joe, which is not "journalism."

Sooooo grateful.



Also big thanks to her network @CNN for always making us laugh and laugh and laugh. pic.twitter.com/zHX8qjZFYv pic.twitter.com/7kzhf5PMWe — Mark (@rhapsodyboard1) February 4, 2026

“Commitment to the truth”? Here’s a list of hoaxes perpetrated by @kaitlancollins and her cohorts. https://t.co/4HKsEbw5Sn pic.twitter.com/vQH5YMWCfc — RealityDistortionFields (@SouthRottweiler) February 4, 2026

There's "the truth" and then there's Democrat propaganda, and obviously some choose to believe the latter is the same as the former.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

