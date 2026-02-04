Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens...
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comme...
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18...
VIP
‘Journo’ Georgia Fort Says the KKK Act Is Being Weaponized Against Black People...
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical...
VIP
Indianapolis School Walkout Against ICE Looks More Like an Out-of-Hand Spring Break...
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE...
Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It...
Don Lemon Tells Jimmy Kimmel the FBI Wanted to Intimidate and Embarrass Him
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying...
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds...
Jerry Nadler Says You’d Be Justified in Shooting a Masked Goon Trying to...

Ben Stiller Is Grateful for CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Commitment to the Truth (Cue 'Fake News' Flashbacks)

Doug P. | 12:03 PM on February 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

Yesterday some of the same Democrats who applauded when Joe Biden called Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" were doing their usual "the First Amendment is under attack" pearl clutching when President Trump said this to CNN's Kaitlan Collins:

Advertisement

This is where we always laugh at the TDS crowd's assumption that most of these "journalists" are committed to finding and reporting the truth.

Ben Stiller is obviously a fan of Collins for that reason: 

How much propaganda and lies in the previous several years has come from some of the people who are ostensibly "committed to the truth"?

Stiller's take gave people the opportunity to relive what passed as "the truth" not all that long ago, starting with @mazemoore: 

Even Simple Jack would know that many of these "journalists" are committed to the preferred Dem narrative, not the truth. 

Recommended

Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Collins was just repeating what she was being fed by Team Joe, which is not "journalism."

There's "the truth" and then there's Democrat propaganda, and obviously some choose to believe the latter is the same as the former. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)
Doug P.
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18 Years?
Doug P.
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical Leftists They Appear to Be
Warren Squire
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments Aaron Walker
Advertisement