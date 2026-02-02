Vogue's Fawning Profile of 'Embarrassingly Handsome' Gavin Newsom Requires Anti-Nausea Meds

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads...
Doug P. | 11:50 AM on February 02, 2026
Meme

Some Democrats are already starting to jockey for position when it comes to their party's presidential nomination, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting some early help from Vogue.

Byron York shared a couple of quotes that are first ballot locks for the Media Bootlicking Hall of Fame:

If you buy a physical copy of this magazine they should have a vomit bag taped to the first page of this article

Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence as he delivers his final State of the State address.

[...]

It must drive Trump nuts. Newsom: lithe, ardent, energetic, a glimmer of optimism in his eye; Kennedy-esque. Add to that his stunning wife and four adorable kids, and the executive strut of a self-made millionaire who has spent the past seven years at the helm of a state big, complex, and rich enough to be a nation of its own.

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
A certain Vogue writer must have had a cigarette and a nice French Laundry dinner after penning that one.

Just imagine how bad the media tongue baths will be getting for the Dems by the time we get to 2028. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration and conservatives, all while running cover (and fawning profiles) for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
