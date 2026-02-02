Vogue's Fawning Profile of 'Embarrassingly Handsome' Gavin Newsom Requires Anti-Nausea Meds

Some Democrats are already starting to jockey for position when it comes to their party's presidential nomination, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting some early help from Vogue.

Byron York shared a couple of quotes that are first ballot locks for the Media Bootlicking Hall of Fame:

You really can't make this up. From the new Vogue profile of Gavin Newsom: 'Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence...lithe, ardent, energetic, a glimmer of optimism in his eye; Kennedy-esque. Add… — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2026

If you buy a physical copy of this magazine they should have a vomit bag taped to the first page of this article:

Let’s get this out of the way: He is embarrassingly handsome, his hair seasoned with silver, at ease with his own eminence as he delivers his final State of the State address. [...] It must drive Trump nuts. Newsom: lithe, ardent, energetic, a glimmer of optimism in his eye; Kennedy-esque. Add to that his stunning wife and four adorable kids, and the executive strut of a self-made millionaire who has spent the past seven years at the helm of a state big, complex, and rich enough to be a nation of its own.

A certain Vogue writer must have had a cigarette and a nice French Laundry dinner after penning that one.

This reads like a love letter to Ted Bundy. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 2, 2026

Try not to gag https://t.co/sbsixO7k3I — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 2, 2026

This is too hilarious. Pretty much a summation of how far-left media gushes over progressives in general. https://t.co/sc6afUTDsq — Gary Abernathy (@AbernathyGary) February 2, 2026

Just imagine how bad the media tongue baths will be getting for the Dems by the time we get to 2028.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration and conservatives, all while running cover (and fawning profiles) for the Democrats.

