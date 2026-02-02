Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO Dem Self-Awareness)

This won't come as a shock to anybody, but Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff has been caught being dishonest and deceptive again.

The Democrats are so confident that they're on the right side of the immigration issue that they feel the need to edit while hoping nobody remembers 2020. Here's the post Schiff shared. Well, part of it anyway:

'Turn in your neighbors, and life will be better for you.'



Logic circa 1930s Germany, now DHS policy. pic.twitter.com/THbhsWdNhr — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 2, 2026

Sure, Schiffty, asking people to report somebody committing a crime is totally the same thing as having snitch lines to turn in neighbors who according to psychotic Democrats had too many people at their house for their holiday dinners.

First off, Schiff's usual BS was called out. He didn't show the entire post, of course:

Wow. A sitting U.S. Senator manipulated and erased half of @DHSgov’s tweet.



Why does @AdamSchiff want to hide from the public that DHS is offering those in the country illegally $2,600 and a free flight home to self deport? https://t.co/JCdMWyIKSe pic.twitter.com/2hKlINEfTc — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) February 2, 2026

It's almost as if Schiff and the Dems don't want people to know they can self-deport while retaining a chance to return legally.

Then we get to the part where Schiff and the rest of the Democrats have zero self-awareness (again). Does he really want to talk about "turn in your neighbors" 1930s Germany stuff? OK, fine:

Remember when Adam wanted people to turn in their neighbors during Covid?



NOW he doesn’t like the fact that DHS wants help identifying illegals. https://t.co/GNVtnkTHd9 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 2, 2026

Oh yeah, we all remember that:

Shorter version: Schiff's full of Schiff... again.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Schiffty).

