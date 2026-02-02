The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on...
Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New...
VIP
MN Star Tribune's Attempted Sob Story About a Self-Deporting Family Is NOT Going...
Newest Epstein File Drop Exposes Hollywood Rot and Performative Anti-ICE Activism Poisons...
Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't...
TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
George Stephanopoulos Torched on Live TV While Trump Shocks the Grammys
Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace...
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Tell Billie Eilish How to Remedy Her 'Stolen...
Make HIM Famous: YouTube DBAG DECIMATED for Doxxing Hispanic ICE Agents Involved in...
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads...
Vogue's Fawning Profile of 'Embarrassingly Handsome' Gavin Newsom Requires Anti-Nausea Med...

Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO Dem Self-Awareness)

Doug P. | 4:43 PM on February 02, 2026
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

This won't come as a shock to anybody, but Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff has been caught being dishonest and deceptive again. 

The Democrats are so confident that they're on the right side of the immigration issue that they feel the need to edit while hoping nobody remembers 2020. Here's the post Schiff shared. Well, part of it anyway: 

Advertisement

Sure, Schiffty, asking people to report somebody committing a crime is totally the same thing as having snitch lines to turn in neighbors who according to psychotic Democrats had too many people at their house for their holiday dinners. 

First off, Schiff's usual BS was called out. He didn't show the entire post, of course: 

It's almost as if Schiff and the Dems don't want people to know they can self-deport while retaining a chance to return legally.

Recommended

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Brett T.
Advertisement

Then we get to the part where Schiff and the rest of the Democrats have zero self-awareness (again). Does he really want to talk about "turn in your neighbors" 1930s Germany stuff? OK, fine: 

Oh yeah, we all remember that: 

Shorter version: Schiff's full of Schiff... again. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Schiffty).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Brett T.
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on the Immigration Issue
Doug P.
Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New York City
Sam J.
TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and We're Here For It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates Brett T.
Advertisement