OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the ICE Surge in MN

The Minnesota Democrats' efforts to prove they are above federal laws and criminal illegals should be allowed to remain in their state were dealt a bit of a blow today because of a federal judge's ruling:

BREAKING: A federal judge says she won’t halt the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota and the Twin Cities as a lawsuit proceeds. https://t.co/rfOqVVnjSv — The Associated Press (@AP) January 31, 2026

From the AP:

A federal judge says she won’t halt the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota and the Twin Cities as a lawsuit over it proceeds. Judge Katherine M. Menendez on Saturday denied a preliminary injunction sought in a lawsuit filed this month by state Attorney General Keith Ellison and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul. It argued that the Department of Homeland Security is violating constitutional protections. The lawsuit sought a quick order to halt the enforcement action or limit its scope. Lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice have called the lawsuit “legally frivolous.” The ruling on the injunction focused on the argument by Minnesota officials that the federal government is violating the Constitution’s 10th Amendment, which limits the federal government’s powers to infringe on the sovereignty of states. In her ruling, the judge relied heavily on whether that argument was likely to ultimately succeed in court.

Here's one more detail that might annoy the Democrats:

Ouch! How did President Autopen let this one slip by?

You mean a Federal judge is allowing Federal Law enforcement to ... *checks notes* continue to enforce Federal law the Congress and former Presidents have signed into Law?



How ... weird. Like I'm shocked. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 31, 2026

The federal government being allowed to enforce federal laws shouldn't really require a judicial reminder, but here we are.

A good one slipped through😜 — Rigbee17 (@Sandie882Sandie) January 31, 2026

It is about time we got a judge who gave a non partisan judgement. ICE has the right to be there. — azhorselady (@dingoslady) January 31, 2026

We'll see where things go from here.

