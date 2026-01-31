NY Times' Condemnation of Don Lemon's Arrest Avoids Key Facts (Effort to Protect the Narrative Detected)

Yesterday Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Don Lemon had been arrested and charged for his part in the storming of a Minneapolis church. The stunt backfired and arrests have been made, which includes Lemon.

The former CNN host, along with his lib media allies, have headed to their First Amendment fainting couches over this, claiming that the Trump administration is now having "journalists" arrested.

Does this look like an objective journalist just covering a story to anybody?

Don Lemon distributed coffee and donuts to anti-ICE protesters, who praised him for being "out on the front lines." He later said he was just doing journalism when he joined agitators to storm a church. pic.twitter.com/araFzRaRQK — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) January 19, 2026

NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis.



Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

After Lemon was arrested, lib "journalists" have been circling the free speech wagons around another activist pretending to be a reporter, and that includes the New York Times, which put out a statement.

For some reason this statement leaves out some details:

"Reporting on a protest"? And just where was that and what were they doing, NYT?

Shame on you! You failed to mention it was at a church during services!! — Daisy (@daisybeagle09) January 31, 2026

They knew exactly what they were doing -- or weren't doing in this case:

It purposely leaves out the location of the protest.



I'll just keep repeating that if the New York Times is your main source of information, you are the most uninformed or misinformed audience in the country. https://t.co/Qa3oAtkUzF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2026

There's a bunch of stuff that the Times didn't feel the need to mention...

Now imagine the political roles being reversed:

Is this how the NYT would report on the situation if MAGA guys and right wing YouTuber “journalists” stormed a Mosque to disrupt prayer? — Rufus Firefly (@RufusFirefly24) January 31, 2026

If that had happened the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) would be demanding congressional hearings and calling for extensive prison sentences.

