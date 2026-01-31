Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Democrats Playing With Dynamite on Another Shutdown
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don...
VIP
Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)
DNC's Words Come Back to Bite Them After Call to 'Free Don Lemon'...
Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge...
LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgment Against Psychologist and Surgeon
Color Commentary: Jim Acosta Says Don Lemon Is Being Targeted for His Race,...
Love to See It: Judgmental 'Journo' Don Lemon Gets Caught in His Own...
Taxpayer-Funded Schools Escort Kids to Anti-ICE Protest Instead of Class – Abbott Demands...
A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being...
VIP
Boca Grande's Elite: No Parking for You, But Save Our Cheap Help from...
Connected Lefty Jamael Lundy, Married to Council Member and Running for Office, Busted...

NY Times' Condemnation of Don Lemon's Arrest Avoids Key Facts (Effort to Protect the Narrative Detected)

Doug P. | 10:50 AM on January 31, 2026
Journalism meme

Yesterday Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Don Lemon had been arrested and charged for his part in the storming of a Minneapolis church. The stunt backfired and arrests have been made, which includes Lemon. 

Advertisement

The former CNN host, along with his lib media allies, have headed to their First Amendment fainting couches over this, claiming that the Trump administration is now having "journalists" arrested.

Does this look like an objective journalist just covering a story to anybody? 

After Lemon was arrested, lib "journalists" have been circling the free speech wagons around another activist pretending to be a reporter, and that includes the New York Times, which put out a statement. 

For some reason this statement leaves out some details: 

"Reporting on a protest"? And just where was that and what were they doing, NYT?

Recommended

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They knew exactly what they were doing -- or weren't doing in this case: 

There's a bunch of stuff that the Times didn't feel the need to mention...

Now imagine the political roles being reversed: 

If that had happened the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) would be demanding congressional hearings and calling for extensive prison sentences. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment
Grateful Calvin
Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under Attack' Fainting Couch
Doug P.
Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse
Grateful Calvin
LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgment Against Psychologist and Surgeon
Aaron Walker
A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being (Unlawfully) Squeezed?
Aaron Walker
DNC's Words Come Back to Bite Them After Call to 'Free Don Lemon' (It's 'D'ifferent THIS Time!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment Grateful Calvin
Advertisement