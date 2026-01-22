Jonathan Turley Names the Dems Trying to Help Bill and Hillary Clinton Remain Firmly Above the Law

We'll kick this story off with an important reminder from Hillary Clinton just a few years ago:

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when the scrutiny is on Hillary.

The House Oversight Committee has found something else that the Clintons believe they're above:

🚨 BREAKING: House Oversight PASSES bipartisan resolutions holding Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying congressional subpoenas on the Epstein probe.



Accountability is here. No one is above the law.



The resolutions are now sent to the House. pic.twitter.com/JZ478Rdpaj — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 21, 2026

As George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley points out in a thread, several Democrats voted to try and help Bill and Hillary remain above the law:

Given their history, it is little surprise that the Clintons would believe that they, unlike other Americans, can choose whether to comply with a subpoena. Yet, eight Democrats still voted to allow them to disregard lawfully issued subpoenas... https://t.co/fgtDNsTMSy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 22, 2026

The Clintons' way of appearing to try and cooperate includes setting the terms, something that would not be an option for the rest of us:

...After standing in flagrant contempt, the Clintons only reaffirmed the sense of entitlement by offering to allow an interview in New York without a transcript. There would be no “what the meaning of ‘is’ is” moments... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 22, 2026

It's hardly a surprise that the Clintons have come to believe they are above accountability:

The House panel voted 34-8 to advance the resolution on Bill Clinton to a floor vote. It voted 28-15 to advance a resolution on Hillary Clinton. As previously discussed, the Clintons adopted a position that was devoid of any cognizable legal defense. It was simple hubris, telling Congress that they did not want to appear to be saying that congressional subpoenas are discretionary for them. From the Whitewater case to the Lewinsky matter to the email scandal, the Clintons have always escaped accountability for their actions. Courts can find perjury and prosecutors can find classified material without a criminal charge. Evidence can suddenly surface after investigations, or thousands of emails can be destroyed without any repercussions.

Eight Democrats voted against holding the Clintons in contempt:

...Here were the eight Democrats who voted to allow the Clintons to disregard lawfully issued subpoenas from the Committee: Wesley Bell; Shontel Brown; Robert Garcia; Ro Khanna; Kweisi Mfume; Eleanor Holmes Norton; Suhas Subramanyam; and James Walkinsaw. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 22, 2026

Not everybody can escape accountability like Bill and Hillary:

During the Biden administration, two close allies of President Trump, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, each served four months in prison after failing to cooperate with Democrats for their investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But it's "D"ifferent for the Clintons.

*****

