Jonathan Turley Names the Dems Trying to Help Bill and Hillary Clinton Remain Firmly Above the Law

Doug P. | 10:18 AM on January 22, 2026
ABC News

We'll kick this story off with an important reminder from Hillary Clinton just a few years ago: 

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when the scrutiny is on Hillary. 

The House Oversight Committee has found something else that the Clintons believe they're above: 

As George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley points out in a thread, several Democrats voted to try and help Bill and Hillary remain above the law:

The Clintons' way of appearing to try and cooperate includes setting the terms, something that would not be an option for the rest of us: 

It's hardly a surprise that the Clintons have come to believe they are above accountability

The House panel voted 34-8 to advance the resolution on Bill Clinton to a floor vote. It voted 28-15 to advance a resolution on Hillary Clinton. 

As previously discussed, the Clintons adopted a position that was devoid of any cognizable legal defense. It was simple hubris, telling Congress that they did not want to appear to be saying that congressional subpoenas are discretionary for them. 

From the Whitewater case to the Lewinsky matter to the email scandal, the Clintons have always escaped accountability for their actions. Courts can find perjury and prosecutors can find classified material without a criminal charge. Evidence can suddenly surface after investigations, or thousands of emails can be destroyed without any repercussions.

Eight Democrats voted against holding the Clintons in contempt:

Not everybody can escape accountability like Bill and Hillary:

During the Biden administration, two close allies of President Trump, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, each served four months in prison after failing to cooperate with Democrats for their investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But it's "D"ifferent for the Clintons. 

