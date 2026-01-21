Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros

Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Doug P. | 6:45 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The first thing we noticed about today's plethora of Gavin Newsom posts about his trip to Davos, Switzerland in a futile attempt to upstage President Trump that only worked with the TDS crowd was his complaint about not being allowed to grandstand: 

"Fireside chat"? Considering what happened about a year ago in his state because of incompetent leadership Newsom should really have more self-awareness than that, but we're not surprised he doesn't. 

But while in Davos Newsom did get to meet up with a certain somebody to complain about how billionaires control too much of the U.S. political system, all with the usual measure of projection: 

Trump’s chaotic and destructive, says the guy who literally funds chaos and destruction.

Senator Ted Cruz had a good take on how Newsom should have been dressed while meeting with Alex Soros in order to try and make everybody believe billionaires have bought and paid for Republicans: 

It's a perfect fit!

Newsom won't think so, which means it's funny -- and true. 

*****

