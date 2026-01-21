Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros

The first thing we noticed about today's plethora of Gavin Newsom posts about his trip to Davos, Switzerland in a futile attempt to upstage President Trump that only worked with the TDS crowd was his complaint about not being allowed to grandstand:

How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat? https://t.co/esUCsDaYcw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2026

"Fireside chat"? Considering what happened about a year ago in his state because of incompetent leadership Newsom should really have more self-awareness than that, but we're not surprised he doesn't.

But while in Davos Newsom did get to meet up with a certain somebody to complain about how billionaires control too much of the U.S. political system, all with the usual measure of projection:

Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom.



So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump. It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive.



World… pic.twitter.com/s8XqrC7bqX — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 20, 2026

Trump’s chaotic and destructive, says the guy who literally funds chaos and destruction.

Senator Ted Cruz had a good take on how Newsom should have been dressed while meeting with Alex Soros in order to try and make everybody believe billionaires have bought and paid for Republicans:

It's a perfect fit!

Newsom won't think so, which means it's funny -- and true.

*****

