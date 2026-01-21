Lefties Think Trump Showing Pictures of Criminals ICE Arrested Proves It's 25th Amendment Time

The Department of Homeland Security will frequently release information about criminal illegals that ICE has arrested and taken off the streets of U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Minnesota, all while the Democrats have fits about it:

BREAKING: ICE has provided @FoxNews a list of the most egregious criminal aliens they've arrested during their surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, & it's the most disturbing list I've ever seen, including numerous convicted child rapists/sodomizers & ten convicted killers,… pic.twitter.com/xukxfLd4gZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2026

Yesterday President Trump had a press conference to mark the first full year of his second term (just three more to go, libs!).

Trump showing pictures of the kinds of people ICE has taken off the streets seems to have triggered the Left (of course), and apparently is even a "weird" thing to do:

folks, this is some really weird shit. the president is not well. pic.twitter.com/IQHcbM7mtl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2026

The people who are not well seem to us to be the ones fighting to keep criminal illegals from being arrested and deported.

Going from Mark Carney's speech to this is like going from an adult human to a tranquilized baboon https://t.co/KhKKT8hrWH — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) January 20, 2026

Not sure how we're going to make it another three years. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 20, 2026

And then possibly at least four more years of JD Vance or another Republican if the Democrats keep up the insanity.

Trying to keep dangerous criminals off the streets used to be considered common sense, but apparently it's not quite as common anymore.

We want molesters arrested. Why don’t you? — Wizard of Dark (@WizardofDark67) January 21, 2026

You said something was weird but it was just Trump showing that there are a lot of criminal murderer and rapist illegals in Minnesota? What was weird? — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) January 20, 2026

President Trump presents more criminal illegals from Minnesota. Truly some of the worst of the worst.



These are the people who Democrats are trying to protect.pic.twitter.com/FaeONzcxtY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 20, 2026

What's "weird" is the Democrats having fits because the Trump DHS and ICE are taking criminal illegals off the streets.

Speaking of 25th Amendment territory...

Bro we remember Biden — Andy (@PositivFuturist) January 20, 2026

The lefties telling everybody Trump isn't well insisted Biden was sharp as a tack and that videos showing otherwise were "cheap fakes."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

