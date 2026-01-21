Lefties Think Trump Showing Pictures of Criminals ICE Arrested Proves It's 25th Amendment Time

Chris Murphy Trips Over His Own Ignorance Claiming He Was Denied Entry Into...
Doug P. | 10:04 AM on January 21, 2026
meme

The Department of Homeland Security will frequently release information about criminal illegals that ICE has arrested and taken off the streets of U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Minnesota, all while the Democrats have fits about it: 

Yesterday President Trump had a press conference to mark the first full year of his second term (just three more to go, libs!). 

Trump showing pictures of the kinds of people ICE has taken off the streets seems to have triggered the Left (of course), and apparently is even a "weird" thing to do: 

The people who are not well seem to us to be the ones fighting to keep criminal illegals from being arrested and deported.

And then possibly at least four more years of JD Vance or another Republican if the Democrats keep up the insanity.

Trying to keep dangerous criminals off the streets used to be considered common sense, but apparently it's not quite as common anymore. 

What's "weird" is the Democrats having fits because the Trump DHS and ICE are taking criminal illegals off the streets. 

Speaking of 25th Amendment territory...

The lefties telling everybody Trump isn't well insisted Biden was sharp as a tack and that videos showing otherwise were "cheap fakes."

*****

