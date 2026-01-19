'That's Who You Guys Are Protecting!' Officer Reminds Anti-ICE Leftists Honking Horns Who They're Warning

We've done many stories over the last several months about the kinds of people the Democrats and their stable of paid agitators are trying to protect. Child predators, rapists, murderers, violent gang members and others have welcomed the assistance of the Democrats who are trying to stop ICE from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Advertisement

One of the tactics the Left has been using to warn criminal illegals to the presence of ICE is to honk horns and blow whistles when they think federal officers have been spotted.

In a video that's going around on social media, one officer let somebody know what kind of people the idiot lefties are trying to protect and correctly calls it "insane," specifically mentioning a honking vehicle that's behind him. Watch:

"We are trying to arrest a child s*x offender" ICE agents say as activists honk to alert to their presence in St Paul Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/TmL3DlZZ8F — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 18, 2026

These activists are the people Walz, Frey and the Dems are emboldening, all while laughably claiming the Trump side is where the lawbreakers are.

ICE agent scolds protester:



"We're trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane!"



pic.twitter.com/opPJgK3iHd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 18, 2026

Nothing to see here, just "legal observers" honking horns trying to keep a child sex offender from being arrested.

Also quite noticeably a Hispanic ICE agent who is having to lecture, odds are, a bunch of white leftists on how it’s not fascist to arrest child sex offenders https://t.co/FGcxLkfoPv — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 18, 2026

Unreal.

They should have a guy at every arrest that just holds a sign up with what crimes the person they are arresting has committed. Makes these people look stupid. https://t.co/HtQnEwUXcK — Ben (@Bcampione88) January 18, 2026

These agents deserve the Presidential medal of freedom for their patience and resolve. https://t.co/hpTxEQrEgC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 19, 2026

The list of the kinds of criminals the Democrats have been trying to keep from being arrested and deported is long and gets longer every day.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.