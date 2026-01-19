Projection-Palooza! Tim Walz, Who Emboldens These Leftist Agitators, Warned ICE Would Targ...
Look at THAT! Even the Left Has Figured Out What a Shameless, Opportunistic...
BACKPEDAL Alert! Don Lemon QUICK to Throw Organizer of Group Who Stormed MN...
LOL-WHAT? Next-Level CREEP CA Sen. Scott Wiener Calls Kids Drinking Milk 'Next Level...
Somebody's NERVOUS: Eric Swalwell Lashes OUT at Joel Gilbert Over 'BOMBSHELL Court Claim'...
An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Neera Tanden Fooled by AI Video Featuring Viking in Bathtub on Wheels Escaping...
Don Lemon Better Pray He Didn’t Violate Members’ Civil Rights While Disrupting Church...
Don Lemon Leads ICE Protestors to Church - Just NOT How You Think
Sen. Rick Scott Lists 4 Goals 'That Should Be Our Focus to Grow...
DAMN, SON! Eric Swalwell Threatens ICE Agents and Mike Davis Tells Him to...
Hannah Gadsby's Awesome Idea to 'Subvert The Male Gaze'
WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of...

'That's Who You Guys Are Protecting!' Officer Reminds Anti-ICE Leftists Honking Horns Who They're Warning

Doug P. | 10:15 AM on January 19, 2026
Meme screenshot

We've done many stories over the last several months about the kinds of people the Democrats and their stable of paid agitators are trying to protect. Child predators, rapists, murderers, violent gang members and others have welcomed the assistance of the Democrats who are trying to stop ICE from enforcing federal immigration laws. 

One of the tactics the Left has been using to warn criminal illegals to the presence of ICE is to honk horns and blow whistles when they think federal officers have been spotted.

In a video that's going around on social media, one officer let somebody know what kind of people the idiot lefties are trying to protect and correctly calls it "insane," specifically mentioning a honking vehicle that's behind him. Watch: 

These activists are the people Walz, Frey and the Dems are emboldening, all while laughably claiming the Trump side is where the lawbreakers are. 

Nothing to see here, just "legal observers" honking horns trying to keep a child sex offender from being arrested.

Unreal.

The list of the kinds of criminals the Democrats have been trying to keep from being arrested and deported is long and gets longer every day.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

