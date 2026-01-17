When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz Be Condemning These Anti-Ice Scenes?

Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Doug P. | 5:15 PM on January 17, 2026
Meme

Another day has brought with it more leftist anti-ICE agitators taking to the streets of Minneapolis to try and prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration laws. The Dems will no doubt consider what's happening to be "peaceful" in nature:

SO peaceful, just as Governor Walz called for earlier today.

But something also happened that should make the "ban guns" crowd on the Left spring into action, but it probably won't this time.

The Democrats who are constantly hyperventilating about guns on the street might want to take a look into what's been reportedly unfolding today in Minnesota:

Do these people have a permit to open carry? We're not holding our breath waiting for the Dems to ask -- unless they turn out to be pro-ICE, of course: 

When might we expect Gov. Walz to speak out against those scenes?

Walz has previously said there are too many guns on the street, and those look like the kind Walz might consider the "wrong kind" of weapons: 

We won't hold our breath waiting for that to happen. 

These same "more gun laws NOW" people also said nothing after Joe Biden pardoned his son on gun crimes. 

*****

