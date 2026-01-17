When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz Be Condemning These Anti-Ice Scenes?

Another day has brought with it more leftist anti-ICE agitators taking to the streets of Minneapolis to try and prevent the federal government from enforcing immigration laws. The Dems will no doubt consider what's happening to be "peaceful" in nature:

Anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis made a man take off his American flag hoodie that said “Freedom”:



“Take it off and you won’t get hurt!” pic.twitter.com/YmueZRICnO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2026

After being chased by the anti-ICE crowd through several city blocks and a building, some in the crowd attacked Jake Lang and the car he got in before being able to get away. pic.twitter.com/DsuugrVPvM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2026

SO peaceful, just as Governor Walz called for earlier today.

But something also happened that should make the "ban guns" crowd on the Left spring into action, but it probably won't this time.

The Democrats who are constantly hyperventilating about guns on the street might want to take a look into what's been reportedly unfolding today in Minnesota:

Anti-ICE protester sits on a vehicle holding a gun in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/V7eBPyjh2c — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 17, 2026

Do these people have a permit to open carry? We're not holding our breath waiting for the Dems to ask -- unless they turn out to be pro-ICE, of course:

When might we expect Gov. Walz to speak out against those scenes?

Where’s the Democrat outrage? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2026

Walz has previously said there are too many guns on the street, and those look like the kind Walz might consider the "wrong kind" of weapons:

Walz: "There's too damn many guns and the wrong types of guns on the street."



Tim will surely be speaking out about this soon. https://t.co/L5dkhnqQFH pic.twitter.com/iCxd8Giq9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2026

We won't hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Of course Walz said that, but how does he explain that his "neighbor" broke into an FBI firearms locker and stole one? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) January 17, 2026

These same "more gun laws NOW" people also said nothing after Joe Biden pardoned his son on gun crimes.

