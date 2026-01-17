Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY

Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and...
Doug P. | 1:17 PM on January 17, 2026
Meme screenshot

In the spring of 2023, a BBC reporter interviewed Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters, not long before it became X.

The reporter repeatedly tried to lecture Musk about the need to police "misinformation" on the platform. Did many "journalists" have these concerns when previous ownership was suppressing or flat out censoring factual stories in order to help carry the Democrats across the 2020 finish line? Nope. 

In any case, Musk shared the flashback on X today: 

That's amazing, especially considering what happened since:

You can't make this stuff up!

A lecture about "misinformation" from a reporter for the outlet that did this? 

Amazing. Trump is now suing the BBC for billions.

Those outlets trying to shame others for "misinformation" are also guilty of projection and hypocrisy. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (up to and including deceptively editing videos of Republican candidates). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

