Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY

In the spring of 2023, a BBC reporter interviewed Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters, not long before it became X.

The reporter repeatedly tried to lecture Musk about the need to police "misinformation" on the platform. Did many "journalists" have these concerns when previous ownership was suppressing or flat out censoring factual stories in order to help carry the Democrats across the 2020 finish line? Nope.

In any case, Musk shared the flashback on X today:

The BBC has fallen so far

pic.twitter.com/mnS6Kaj6W5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

That's amazing, especially considering what happened since:

The same BBC that deceptively edits videos of politicians it doesn’t like was lecturing you on disinformation LOL pic.twitter.com/krkrwfnzzq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2026

You can't make this stuff up!

A lecture about "misinformation" from a reporter for the outlet that did this?

NEW: The Telegraph reports that an internal whistleblower memo claims the BBC “doctored” Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, making it seem as though he encouraged the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/GORW82yeVS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2025

Amazing. Trump is now suing the BBC for billions.

Incredible how the accusations of woke content kings like the BBC and NYT fall apart under the most basic scrutiny. https://t.co/pSM8FKYlW8 — trbl (@Todd_RB) January 17, 2026

Those outlets trying to shame others for "misinformation" are also guilty of projection and hypocrisy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (up to and including deceptively editing videos of Republican candidates).

