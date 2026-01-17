Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump Voters With the Sound Off

In the 2024 election, President Trump received more than 77 million votes, won the "popular vote" that the Democrats used to like to talk about, and in addition he took every single swing state.

According to one guest on CNN who couldn't understand why, all those voters are a big problem because, when it comes to the enforcement of immigration laws, they're getting what they voted for instead of being outraged by what they're seeing.

It happened on CNN when Scott Jennings was on the panel, and the memes once again make themselves:

I recommend watching with the sound off. 😂 https://t.co/BXrLjzDAIw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 17, 2026

Watch once with the sound off, and once with the sound on so you can hear Jennings' response:

Just perfect.

We are all Scott Jennings. pic.twitter.com/sIlQOkqH9Y — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 17, 2026

I need to practice my @ScottJenningsKY face!!

So first she says she didn’t say what she said and then 2 secs later she admits she did.

At least stand your ground miss Cross



🤡 pic.twitter.com/ku1S0Cf8Te — VintageSavageXX (@VintageSavageXX) January 17, 2026

Jennings' face while listening to the Left's drivel should be part of CNN's logo.

*****

