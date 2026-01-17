Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey...
Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to 'JD Vance Is Worse Than...
Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal...
White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest
Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE
Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says...
Trump and Powell Clash as Federal Reserve Faces Unprecedented Scrutiny
Traitor Alert: Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Outs ICE Hotel Locations Around Orlando to...
VIP
Don't Put Your Parents in a Home—Build One Together ... A Radical (But...
Ignorant or Complicit: TMZ 'Shocked' to Learn About 'Nazi' DHS Stunt
Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS...
Lee Zeldin Speaks Slowly to Answer 'a Top Contender for Dumbest Reporter Question...
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tells DHS's Tricia McLaughlin That Renee Good Was Fatally Shot...
VIP
Jacob Frey Says Democrat Violence and Chaos Will End in Minnesota if Feds...

Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump Voters With the Sound Off

Doug P. | 10:56 AM on January 17, 2026
AngieArtist

In the 2024 election, President Trump received more than 77 million votes, won the "popular vote" that the Democrats used to like to talk about, and in addition he took every single swing state. 

Advertisement

According to one guest on CNN who couldn't understand why, all those voters are a big problem because, when it comes to the enforcement of immigration laws, they're getting what they voted for instead of being outraged by what they're seeing.

It happened on CNN when Scott Jennings was on the panel, and the memes once again make themselves: 

Watch once with the sound off, and once with the sound on so you can hear Jennings' response: 

Just perfect.

Jennings' face while listening to the Left's drivel should be part of CNN's logo. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats until Scott Jennings calls them out on CNN.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Are Trying to Protect From ICE
Doug P.
Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' (Plus: Get the TDS Straitjacket!)
Doug P.
Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal Alien Was Shot in the Leg by ICE
Warren Squire
Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says Not Guilty
justmindy
Lee Zeldin Speaks Slowly to Answer 'a Top Contender for Dumbest Reporter Question Ever'
Doug P.
White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Are Trying to Protect From ICE Doug P.
Advertisement