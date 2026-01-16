She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her...
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Sel...
ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a...
WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His...
DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't...
WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida...
Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE...
Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a...
Feeling BAAAAAD? Minneapolis Official Invites Stressed Staff to ‘Healing Circle’ With ‘The...
How People Magazine Treated Timothy Busfield's Sexual Abuse Claim Versus Scott Adams' Obit...
Department of War Intends to De-Woke Stars & Stripes
VIP
New York Times Reporter Gets Nothing From Kurt Schlichter but Contempt
Man Who Stole Rifle From FBI Vehicle During Minneapolis Rioting Arrested
'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be...

What Gavin Newsom Told Ben Shapiro About ICE Does NOT Match What His Press Office Account Has Posted

Doug P. | 11:40 AM on January 16, 2026
Meme

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is most likely going to make a run for president in 2028, though we don't know why he'd bother because he's already said that Trump will cancel the election. He's already been trying to dance the line between the lunacy he has to support in order to keep from losing the Democrats' base while trying to come across as more rational (at least for him), which is what would be needed to compete in swing states and elsewhere. 

Advertisement

Newsom's even been spotted making some distance from what his official press office account posted about ICE about a week ago:

That tone changed quite a bit when Newsom did an interview on Ben Shapiro's podcast:

This guy sure does want to play both sides of the issues.

Will the REAL Gavin Newsom please stand up!?

A joke, and not the "ha ha" kind. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Gavin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist)
Sam J.
BEASTLY Lefty’s 'Name a Female Athlete' Transphobe-Gotcha HILARIOUSLY Turns Into TOTAL Self-Own (Watch)
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Elissa Slotkin Plays Victim Because Jeanine Pirro Dares Probe Her Anti-Trump Vid (Watch)
Sam J.
ICE Officer Owning Smug Protesters With a Career Reality Check Could Be a DHS Recruitment Ad
Doug P.
DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't Get 'Real Training'
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE Insurrection
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH Charles Blow Do What ALL Lefties do When Pushed to Prove His ICE=NAZI Claim (Scott Jennings Assist) Sam J.
Advertisement