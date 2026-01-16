What Gavin Newsom Told Ben Shapiro About ICE Does NOT Match What His Press Office Account Has Posted

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is most likely going to make a run for president in 2028, though we don't know why he'd bother because he's already said that Trump will cancel the election. He's already been trying to dance the line between the lunacy he has to support in order to keep from losing the Democrats' base while trying to come across as more rational (at least for him), which is what would be needed to compete in swing states and elsewhere.

Newsom's even been spotted making some distance from what his official press office account posted about ICE about a week ago:

STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 8, 2026

That tone changed quite a bit when Newsom did an interview on Ben Shapiro's podcast:

FWIW - Your namesake just disavowed you guys... pic.twitter.com/yldXB0i6Wn — @amuse (@amuse) January 16, 2026

This guy sure does want to play both sides of the issues.

Gavin Newsom Press Office: ICE is “STATE. SPONSORED. TERRORISM.”



Gavin Newsom to Ben Shapiro: Calling ICE agents terrorists is divisive and inaccurate



Just spectacular work, as always

pic.twitter.com/l61AprqHqp — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 16, 2026

Will the REAL Gavin Newsom please stand up!?

Not only does he have no control over California, he has no control over his own press office. He is a joke. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) January 16, 2026

A joke, and not the "ha ha" kind.

