Lee Zeldin Speaks Slowly to Answer 'a Top Contender for Dumbest Reporter Question Ever'

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and EPA Chief Lee Zeldin are among Trump administration officials making the automotive rounds this week and explaining how axing Biden-era regulations will bring down the cost of vehicles:

Three key cabinet officials are using visits to Michigan and Ohio to tout Trump administration policies they say are boosting the auto industry and U.S. manufacturing. The officials are Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Their agencies have tremendous influence over the main federal policy areas — environmental, safety and trade — that impact Michigan's signature sector. The trio stopped Friday at Ford Motor Co.'s Ohio Assembly Plant near Cleveland and were scheduled in the afternoon to visit Stellantis NV's Toledo Assembly Complex before attending the Detroit Auto Show on Saturday. [...] The previous administration, Duffy said in December, "illegally twisted mileage standards to create an electric vehicle mandate — jacking up car prices for American families and forcing manufacturers to produce vehicles no one wanted." The Department of Transportation has estimated that the proposed rules would save families more than $900 off the average cost of a new vehicle and reduce roadway fatalities by helping Americans buy new, safer cars.

It was then time for the media to play the "and here's why that might be a BAD thing" game.

A reporter in Ohio asked Zeldin a question that he wanted repeated just to make sure he heard it correctly. Duffy seemed to be trying to to laugh in the background. Here's how it unfolded:

While visiting a Ford Plant in Ohio just now with @SecDuffy @USTradeRep, a reporter asked how making American vehicles more affordable helps American auto workers. pic.twitter.com/JfhXRb6GND — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) January 16, 2026

Donald Trump Jr. and others thought that question deserved special recognition:

This reporter question is a top contender for one of the dumbest reporter questions ever. https://t.co/gJhWwRme4a — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2026

If this is not dumbest question yet in Trump 2.0 from establishment media, it’s a definite top 3 of dumbest questions yet this admin. Amazing patience from @epaleezeldin actually answering it, and @SecDuffy looks like he’s holding back bursting out laughing in background. https://t.co/TemaQn9Sse — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) January 16, 2026

Yeah, it's right up there, that's for sure. But if they no longer teach actual journalism at journalism school it shouldn't be surprising that an economics education isn't a requirement.

