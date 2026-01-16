Jacob Frey Asks GOP to Join Dems in Fighting 'Unconstitutional Federal Actions' (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey say they want ICE to leave their state, and as Tom Homan pointed out this week they can largely make that happen by just cooperating with federal law enforcement:

Advertisement

Border Czar: Gov Walz and Mayor Frey Could End This RIGHT NOW



Tom Homan: “Mayor Frey and the Governor could end this right now. They could say, ICE, we want to work with you. ICE, we want to let you into our jails and we’re going to respect your detainers.” https://t.co/KTRTRIWtr8 pic.twitter.com/pm2DxvG09K — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) January 16, 2026

It's maddening that the Democrats who are defending the people doing illegal things have been trying to say that the Trump administration and ICE are the ones breaking the law and violating the Constitution, but this is the kind of lunacy we've come to expect from these clowns. Frey thinks this should be a bipartisan issue (and it should -- everybody should oppose what Walz and Frey are doing and saying):

Today, I joined Minnesota leaders in front of Congressional members to share the impacts ICE actions have had on our neighbors. Democrat or Republican, we should all be speaking out against unconstitutional federal actions in our communities. pic.twitter.com/UIDDdrlGi3 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 16, 2026

Walz and Frey are trying to protect criminal illegals from federal law enforcement and the Trump administration's the one breaking the law? Nice try but no.

Be succinct: what is illegal about enforcing federal immigration laws? — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) January 16, 2026

Frey can't answer that so he won't. He'd also like everybody to believe that the illegals ICE is after are meek, peaceful and law-abiding:

Did you happen to talk about these guys while you were there? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CAq5ZLJj1w — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) January 16, 2026

No, they most certainly did not talk about them.

Maybe Frey should ask Tampon Tim what changed:

This was @GovTimWalz in 2018: "Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so."



Unfortunately, TDS broke Tampon. pic.twitter.com/kQuwqmDI1V — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 16, 2026

What an embarrassment.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. Meanwhile, Dems are trying to protect criminal illegals from deportation.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!