Jacob Frey Asks GOP to Join Dems in Fighting 'Unconstitutional Federal Actions' (Who Wants to Tell Him?)

Doug P. | 2:20 PM on January 16, 2026
Imgflip

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey say they want ICE to leave their state, and as Tom Homan pointed out this week they can largely make that happen by just cooperating with federal law enforcement:

It's maddening that the Democrats who are defending the people doing illegal things have been trying to say that the Trump administration and ICE are the ones breaking the law and violating the Constitution, but this is the kind of lunacy we've come to expect from these clowns. Frey thinks this should be a bipartisan issue (and it should -- everybody should oppose what Walz and Frey are doing and saying): 

Walz and Frey are trying to protect criminal illegals from federal law enforcement and the Trump administration's the one breaking the law? Nice try but no. 

Frey can't answer that so he won't. He'd also like everybody to believe that the illegals ICE is after are meek, peaceful and law-abiding: 

No, they most certainly did not talk about them. 

Maybe Frey should ask Tampon Tim what changed:

What an embarrassment. 

