DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't Get 'Real Training'

Doug P. | 9:30 AM on January 16, 2026
Screenshotted meme

It seems that everybody's an ICE expert now, especially liberal pundits who are trying to push Democrat talking points. Jessica Tarlov is certainly one of the people who does that with great loyalty to the party and little to the truth. 

Earlier this week Tarlov was calling for ICE reform (which presumably would include not doing their job of arresting criminal illegals and being more like social workers), including "practicing de-escalation." Tarlov also claims ICE agents are poorly trained:

What needs "real reform" is the Democratic Party and their supporters who try to protect criminal illegals while demonizing federal officers who are merely attempting to enforce the nation's immigration laws while paid activist goons try to impede them every step of the way. 

Tarlov gets talking points and goes with them, apparently without question.

The Left chooses not to mention those things because it wrecks their narratives.

The DHS has responded to Tarlov's claims:

Tarlov should know that the "de-escalation" happens when criminal illegals are taking off U.S. streets and deported. The "escalation" part happens when Democrats like Tim Walz call ICE a "gestapo" and encourages activists to try and stop them from doing their jobs. 

Here's the rest of the post from DHS:

Homeland Security Investigations candidates receive more than 100 days of specialized training. Standard training for future Enforcement and Removal Operations training is 8 weeks. These training courses are run by seasoned officers who are experts in their field. 

Many are veterans with combat experience, and 85% of officers have prior law enforcement experience. 

After receiving more than 220,000 applications to join ICE from patriotic Americans, ICE blew past its original hiring target of 10,000 new officers and agents within a year. In fact, we have more than doubled our officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000. With these new patriots on the team, we will be able to accomplish what many say was impossible and fulfill President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.

If only lefties like Tarlov got nearly as angry about the criminal illegals that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas let into the country who have killed and harmed so many Americans.

