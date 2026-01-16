DHS Takes a Fake News Bulldozer to Jessica Tarlov's Claim ICE Officers Don't Get 'Real Training'

It seems that everybody's an ICE expert now, especially liberal pundits who are trying to push Democrat talking points. Jessica Tarlov is certainly one of the people who does that with great loyalty to the party and little to the truth.

Earlier this week Tarlov was calling for ICE reform (which presumably would include not doing their job of arresting criminal illegals and being more like social workers), including "practicing de-escalation." Tarlov also claims ICE agents are poorly trained:

ICE needs real reform now. That means real training (not 47 days), actually going after people with convictions, no more “show me your papers,” practicing de-escalation, and agents clearly identifying themselves. This isn’t radical—it’s basic accountability. pic.twitter.com/ZF2a9Lbjmf — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) January 14, 2026

What needs "real reform" is the Democratic Party and their supporters who try to protect criminal illegals while demonizing federal officers who are merely attempting to enforce the nation's immigration laws while paid activist goons try to impede them every step of the way.

Do you ever bother to look up any information before you decide speak pig ignorantly or is it simply YOLO for you? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 16, 2026

Tarlov gets talking points and goes with them, apparently without question.

And why does ICE need to accelerate training? The 20 million illegals that Democrats let in. Hiding their identities? It’s because you dox them. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 15, 2026

The Left chooses not to mention those things because it wrecks their narratives.

The DHS has responded to Tarlov's claims:

All @ICEgov candidates are subject to months of rigorous training and selection at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center where they are trained in everything from deescalation tactics to firearms to driving training.



Homeland Security Investigations candidates receive more… https://t.co/82AEtTWNep — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

Tarlov should know that the "de-escalation" happens when criminal illegals are taking off U.S. streets and deported. The "escalation" part happens when Democrats like Tim Walz call ICE a "gestapo" and encourages activists to try and stop them from doing their jobs.

Here's the rest of the post from DHS:

Homeland Security Investigations candidates receive more than 100 days of specialized training. Standard training for future Enforcement and Removal Operations training is 8 weeks. These training courses are run by seasoned officers who are experts in their field. Many are veterans with combat experience, and 85% of officers have prior law enforcement experience. After receiving more than 220,000 applications to join ICE from patriotic Americans, ICE blew past its original hiring target of 10,000 new officers and agents within a year. In fact, we have more than doubled our officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000. With these new patriots on the team, we will be able to accomplish what many say was impossible and fulfill President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.

If only lefties like Tarlov got nearly as angry about the criminal illegals that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas let into the country who have killed and harmed so many Americans.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

