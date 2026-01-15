Western Lensman Notes How Tim Walz's 'Record It All With Your Phone' Request Might Have ALREADY Backfired

We already know that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called ICE a "gestapo" and done his best to ramp up violence against federal law enforcement. Now Walz has said ICE is committing "atrocities against Minnesotans" (they're not "atrocities" and people from other countries who are in the U.S. illegally aren't "Minnesotans"). Now Walz is asking everybody to record everything they see happening on their phones:

TIM WALZ: "If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record."



"Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution." pic.twitter.com/V7fCMY3WZ1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2026

Have you forgotten about all the fraud in Minnesota that caused Walz to drop his reelection bid yet? That's at least partly his intent.

As for Walz's request to "take out that phone and hit record," that might not work out the way he's thinking.

Recently we've seen how some video footage has come in handy when it comes to debunking the Democrats' narratives about ICE operations in Minnesota and elsewhere, and this might not be an exception.

There might be some helpful footage when it comes to federal authorities being able to track down the criminals who did this last night, via @WesternLensman:

Last night, Tim Walz said he wanted cellphone video to bank evidence for future prosecutions.



Also last night, leftist rioters in Minneapolis destroyed a federal vehicle and stole weapons and documents.



All on video.



Does this stuff count? pic.twitter.com/uHXIzWOyRl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

Be careful what you ask for, Gov. Walz!

Yes, that is indeed helpful. Thanks for asking, Gov. Walz!

NO. NOT THAT EVIDENCE. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

The Left did something similar after the fatal shooting in Minneapolis. They demanded more video, and when one from the ICE officer's perspective came out and steamrolled their talking points, the Dems then started asking why the agent was recording at all.

