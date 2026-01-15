Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About...
Western Lensman Notes How Tim Walz's 'Record It All With Your Phone' Request Might Have ALREADY Backfired

Doug P. | 1:17 PM on January 15, 2026

We already know that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called ICE a "gestapo" and done his best to ramp up violence against federal law enforcement. Now Walz has said ICE is committing "atrocities against Minnesotans" (they're not "atrocities" and people from other countries who are in the U.S. illegally aren't "Minnesotans"). Now Walz is asking everybody to record everything they see happening on their phones:

Have you forgotten about all the fraud in Minnesota that caused Walz to drop his reelection bid yet? That's at least partly his intent. 

As for Walz's request to "take out that phone and hit record," that might not work out the way he's thinking.

Recently we've seen how some video footage has come in handy when it comes to debunking the Democrats' narratives about ICE operations in Minnesota and elsewhere, and this might not be an exception.

There might be some helpful footage when it comes to federal authorities being able to track down the criminals who did this last night, via @WesternLensman: 

Be careful what you ask for, Gov. Walz!

Yes, that is indeed helpful. Thanks for asking, Gov. Walz!

The Left did something similar after the fatal shooting in Minneapolis. They demanded more video, and when one from the ICE officer's perspective came out and steamrolled their talking points, the Dems then started asking why the agent was recording at all. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

