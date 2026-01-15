Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't)

There was another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis this week, and that happened after an officer was trying to arrest an illegal who was evading arrest, and the man subsequently attacked the agent with a shovel. While the officer was defending himself he shot the man in the leg.

Advertisement

The suspect attempted to evade arrest by driving off but crashed into a parked car, DHS said. He then fled on foot. According to DHS, when an officer caught up to the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the suspect resisted and "violently assaulted the officer." DHS said two additional individuals came out of a nearby apartment while the officer and suspect were engaged in a "struggle on the ground," and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

BUT, Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is also a candidate for governor in California, hopes that nobody knows about the part where the officer was attacked with a shovel before shooting the illegal alien in the leg. Swalwell's now using a video of a guy who likes to drop F-bombs to spread more false narratives:

This man is ALL OF US https://t.co/afmeJvMUmU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 15, 2026

Nice try, but no, that guy is NOT all of us.

No he’s not. He’s uninformed and spreading misinformation — Jen (@jenn034612) January 15, 2026

Nah, he just hasn't caught your lies yet.



Truth hurts.



Your party? Pure nonstop hate - that's all you've got left. 🛑 — Tony (@TonyDGianino) January 15, 2026

Wrong.



77 million of us are nothing like that idiot. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) January 15, 2026

ICE can leave once they've deported all the illegals. It's you and your party that refuse to enforce the law. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 15, 2026

The Democrats have completely abandoned "no one is above the law" -- which they never really believed in the first place.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!