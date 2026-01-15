Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds Out That No, He Isn't)

Doug P. | 2:11 PM on January 15, 2026
Meme

There was another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis this week, and that happened after an officer was trying to arrest an illegal who was evading arrest, and the man subsequently attacked the agent with a shovel. While the officer was defending himself he shot the man in the leg. 

Advertisement

The suspect attempted to evade arrest by driving off but crashed into a parked car, DHS said. He then fled on foot.

According to DHS, when an officer caught up to the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, the suspect resisted and "violently assaulted the officer."

DHS said two additional individuals came out of a nearby apartment while the officer and suspect were engaged in a "struggle on the ground," and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

   

BUT, Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is also a candidate for governor in California, hopes that nobody knows about the part where the officer was attacked with a shovel before shooting the illegal alien in the leg. Swalwell's now using a video of a guy who likes to drop F-bombs to spread more false narratives:

Nice try, but no, that guy is NOT all of us. 

The Democrats have completely abandoned "no one is above the law" -- which they never really believed in the first place. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

