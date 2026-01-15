NBC News Hacks Get Help Fixing Their Headline About an ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
Doug P. | 4:43 PM on January 15, 2026
Screenshot of meme

It's amazing what certain media outlets can and can't find room to fit in their headlines when they really want to.

Here's another good example that comes from NBC News:  

Seriously? They left out something. The choice of photo was no accident either. 

The headline could have been something like "ICE officer shoots illegal alien who attacked him with a shovel," but that wouldn't have been helpful to the Democrats. 

NBC did mention something in the story that they couldn't find room for in the headline: 

The agency said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. after law enforcement officials were attacked with a shovel and a broom as they tried to complete a targeted traffic stop.

Minneapolis officials asked for calm and said the man was hospitalized with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

“We understand there is anger,” the city said. “We ask the public to remain calm.”

And of course the "anger" NBC reported was directed at ICE, and not an illegal alien who attacked the officer with a shovel. 

They know exactly what they're doing. 

That's what much of the media does, because they know a lot of people aren't going to read past the headlines. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

