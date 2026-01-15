NBC News Hacks Get Help Fixing Their Headline About an ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

It's amazing what certain media outlets can and can't find room to fit in their headlines when they really want to.

A federal officer shot a man in the leg during an attempted traffic stop, DHS says, as a crowd of protesters gathered near the shooting site. https://t.co/Qzx9HfIRkp — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 15, 2026

Seriously? They left out something. The choice of photo was no accident either.

“Man” = criminal illegal alien beating ICE agent with weapon. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 15, 2026

The headline could have been something like "ICE officer shoots illegal alien who attacked him with a shovel," but that wouldn't have been helpful to the Democrats.

NBC did mention something in the story that they couldn't find room for in the headline:

The agency said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. after law enforcement officials were attacked with a shovel and a broom as they tried to complete a targeted traffic stop. Minneapolis officials asked for calm and said the man was hospitalized with apparently non-life-threatening injuries. “We understand there is anger,” the city said. “We ask the public to remain calm.”

And of course the "anger" NBC reported was directed at ICE, and not an illegal alien who attacked the officer with a shovel.

No mention of attempted murder with a shovel. https://t.co/l2HXTx6rjV — Criffy (@RocknCliffordLe) January 15, 2026

They know exactly what they're doing.

Leaving out some important information, aren’t you? 🤡🤡 https://t.co/3mHF5ceuUX — Luki (@hpygoluki) January 15, 2026

That's what much of the media does, because they know a lot of people aren't going to read past the headlines.

