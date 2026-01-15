Karoline Leavitt Nuked WH Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points About ICE (the Look on His Face... OUCH!)

During today's White House press briefing, one of the reporters (we use that term loosely) started off his question about ICE in Minneapolis in a way that made Karoline Leavitt ask in return, "Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?"

The journo's answer sounded as if the DNC scripted it (maybe they did). He responded, "the ICE agent killed her recklessly and unjustifiably."

That set of a chain of event that culminated in a mushroom cloud of reality appearing in the room right over that reporter's chair. Watch:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. KAROLINE LEAVITT UNLEASHED!



"REPORTER": The ICE agent k*lled her recklessly and unjustifiably!



LEAVITT: "You're a left-wing HACK, you're not a REPORTER!" 🔥



"You shouldn't even be sitting in that SEAT! You're pretending like you're a journalist, but you're a… pic.twitter.com/6LgxxtfVcd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Wow, that was like watching a lib media hack get a massive wedgie in real time.

Here's the exchange via @EricLDaugh:

"REPORTER": The ICE agent k*lled her recklessly and unjustifiably! LEAVITT: "You're a left-wing HACK, you're not a REPORTER!" "You shouldn't even be sitting in that SEAT! You're pretending like you're a journalist, but you're a left-wing activist, and the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias!" "You're POSING in this room as a journalist, and it's so clear by the premise of your question!" "You should be reporting on the facts, you should be reporting on the cases. Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don't." "I bet you didn't even read up on those stories. I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country!" "And the brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer." "And SHAME on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view and pretend like you're a real honest journalist."

Exactly!

The real question for these "journalists" is why they aren't asking Democrats why they're trying to protect criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation. But the answer is obvious.

