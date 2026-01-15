'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to Project 'Sleepy Joe' Onto Trump

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is among lefties who have always tried to project the mess that was the Biden administration onto Trump, sometimes with hilarious results. Lieu still has this posted even though the DNC deleted their original tweet after an epic backfire:

Yes, the Biden years were hard on all of us and it was nice of Lieu to inadvertently point that out.

But the Democrats who defended Biden from those who noticed a cognitive decline are also trying to pin that on Trump. Almost every week now a video of Trump looking downward will be posted while claiming the president fell asleep.

uh oh -- Trump's eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/6pQaQhNB6H — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

A "stunning moment," according to the "Democratic Wins" account (which ironically was "Biden Wins" and then "Harris Wins" after changing to the current name when both lost).

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump has fallen asleep again at a public meeting. Wow. pic.twitter.com/hcTsyotJLC — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 14, 2026

There's no false narrative that's too ridiculous for Rep. Lieu if it involves Trump, so he was all over this one:

Donald Trump has fallen asleep numerous times ON THE JOB WITH CAMERAS ROLLING. Imagine what Trump is like when there are no cameras.



Trump is not fit for office. The President of the United States should not be falling asleep in public. https://t.co/6xfcNowm0m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 15, 2026

"Trump is not fit for office" say the same Democrats who insisted Biden was totally fit for office.

Lmao listening to a female speak, nodding his head in agreement, is what Democrats think sleeping is apparently. — gravy (@GravyGG) January 15, 2026

The desperation is palpable.

Ted, Is this all you got? Should we talk about Biden? — RCSV (@RichardCSFV) January 15, 2026

They never wanted to talk about Biden. As a matter of fact, the Dems told us what we were seeing during the previous administration were "cheap fakes" and not to believe our own lying eyes and ears.

NO one...and I mean NO one honestly thinks Trump falls asleep in the manner you think and cannot serve.



YOU thought this was competent. https://t.co/9jMQg5EAQb pic.twitter.com/R9egTxbrlO — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) January 15, 2026

Even Lieu likely doesn't believe the BS he posts, but TDS makes it necessary.

