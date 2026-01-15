'Is This All You Got?' Rep. Ted Lieu Joins Latest Dem Desperation to Project 'Sleepy Joe' Onto Trump

SOOO Mad! Lefty Community Note Writers Lose THEIR Minds on CBS Post About...
Doug P. | 11:15 AM on January 15, 2026
Sarah D.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is among lefties who have always tried to project the mess that was the Biden administration onto Trump, sometimes with hilarious results. Lieu still has this posted even though the DNC deleted their original tweet after an epic backfire:

Yes, the Biden years were hard on all of us and it was nice of Lieu to inadvertently point that out.

But the Democrats who defended Biden from those who noticed a cognitive decline are also trying to pin that on Trump. Almost every week now a video of Trump looking downward will be posted while claiming the president fell asleep.

A "stunning moment," according to the "Democratic Wins" account (which ironically was "Biden Wins" and then "Harris Wins" after changing to the current name when both lost). 

There's no false narrative that's too ridiculous for Rep. Lieu if it involves Trump, so he was all over this one:

"Trump is not fit for office" say the same Democrats who insisted Biden was totally fit for office. 

The desperation is palpable. 

They never wanted to talk about Biden. As a matter of fact, the Dems told us what we were seeing during the previous administration were "cheap fakes" and not to believe our own lying eyes and ears.

Even Lieu likely doesn't believe the BS he posts, but TDS makes it necessary. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

