'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's Minnesota

Over the past year we've seen Democrats claim that President Trump is focusing ICE mostly on blue states, which is why there's more protests in those areas. But in fact the reason for that is that red state governors and others work with ICE instead of forcing them to find criminal illegals on the streets.
Recently ICE had that reality check for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey:
Q: Why is ICE in Minnesota and not in Florida, Texas, or Utah?— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 12, 2026
A: ICE has a presence in every state; however, we do not need to surge resources to Florida, Texas, or Utah because, unlike Minnesota, these states work WITH ICE to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/kVZqIEs4nn
Mayor Frey wants to know why the kind of things that are happening in Minnesota don't happen in red states like Florida? The answer is quite simple... they don't put up with it:
This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.— Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026
But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vw28UPJ9Kn
Governor Ron DeSantis posted a simple reality check for lefty agitators:
Really bad decision to attack one of our troopers.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 15, 2026
This isn’t Minneapolis… https://t.co/6pg24o2fqM
That's how it's done!
Protesters blocking traffic in Florida would also be a really bad idea.
If only every state had a governor like you.— AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) January 15, 2026
Alligator Alcatraz bound?— Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 15, 2026
Hey, you never know!
This proves that when a Governor & AG of any state supports ICE they can do their job.— RoxieRoller (@RoxieRolle83273) January 15, 2026
The reason why there’s mayhem in MN is due to the anti-ICE rhetoric of Jacob Frey and Gov Walz. https://t.co/ImDx94KP66
Lawlessness is a choice, and Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and many other Democrats have chosen a side.
