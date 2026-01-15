'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's Minnesota

Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
Doug P. | 5:15 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Over the past year we've seen Democrats claim that President Trump is focusing ICE mostly on blue states, which is why there's more protests in those areas. But in fact the reason for that is that red state governors and others work with ICE instead of forcing them to find criminal illegals on the streets. 

Recently ICE had that reality check for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: 

Mayor Frey wants to know why the kind of things that are happening in Minnesota don't happen in red states like Florida? The answer is quite simple... they don't put up with it: 

Governor Ron DeSantis posted a simple reality check for lefty agitators: 

That's how it's done! 

Protesters blocking traffic in Florida would also be a really bad idea. 

Hey, you never know!

Lawlessness is a choice, and Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and many other Democrats have chosen a side. 

*****

