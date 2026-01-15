'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's Minnesota

Over the past year we've seen Democrats claim that President Trump is focusing ICE mostly on blue states, which is why there's more protests in those areas. But in fact the reason for that is that red state governors and others work with ICE instead of forcing them to find criminal illegals on the streets.

Advertisement

Recently ICE had that reality check for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey:

Q: Why is ICE in Minnesota and not in Florida, Texas, or Utah?



A: ICE has a presence in every state; however, we do not need to surge resources to Florida, Texas, or Utah because, unlike Minnesota, these states work WITH ICE to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/kVZqIEs4nn — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 12, 2026

Mayor Frey wants to know why the kind of things that are happening in Minnesota don't happen in red states like Florida? The answer is quite simple... they don't put up with it:

This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.



But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vw28UPJ9Kn — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026

Governor Ron DeSantis posted a simple reality check for lefty agitators:

Really bad decision to attack one of our troopers.



This isn’t Minneapolis… https://t.co/6pg24o2fqM — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 15, 2026

That's how it's done!

Protesters blocking traffic in Florida would also be a really bad idea.

If only every state had a governor like you. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) January 15, 2026

Alligator Alcatraz bound? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 15, 2026

Hey, you never know!

This proves that when a Governor & AG of any state supports ICE they can do their job.

The reason why there’s mayhem in MN is due to the anti-ICE rhetoric of Jacob Frey and Gov Walz. https://t.co/ImDx94KP66 — RoxieRoller (@RoxieRolle83273) January 15, 2026

Lawlessness is a choice, and Tim Walz, Jacob Frey and many other Democrats have chosen a side.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!