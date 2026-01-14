Sen. Josh Hawley Asked This Doctor If Men Can Get Pregnant and She Did NOT Want to Answer

Watching the side that says the most ridiculous things call Republicans "anti-science" never gets old, but they've got too much invested in it to turn back now.

Such was the case today at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing during which Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tried to get a doctor to acknowledge one of the basic realities of life. The doctor did NOT want to go there.

Here’s @HawleyMO asking a Democrat expert doctor, “Can men get pregnant?” Watch her refuse to answer. These people are insane. pic.twitter.com/RZ7QIieAAQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 14, 2026

We have somebody who couldn't define "woman" on the Supreme Court and now we have doctors who refuse to admit men can't get pregnant. Yep, all is well on the Left!

Sen. Josh Hawley: "Can men get pregnant?"



Dr. Nisha Verma: "I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is."



Hawley: "The goal is just to establish a biological reality...Can men get pregnant?"



pic.twitter.com/wrkFxL4Ndr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2026

Um, the "goal of the question" was pretty obvious and she knew it and didn't want to go there:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO): "Can men get pregnant?" Dr. Nisha Verma: "I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is." Hawley: "The goal is just to establish a biological reality. You said just a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics. So, let's test that. Can men get pregnant?" Dr. Verma: "I take care of people with many identities...I'm also someone here to represent the complex experiences of my patients. I don't think polarized language or questions serve that goal..." Hawley: "It is not polarizing to say that there is a scientific difference between men and women...It is not polarizing to say that women are a biological reality and should be treated and protected as such."

What's "polarizing" about pointing out biological realities?

This is the hill that Democrats want to die on. A transparently false and foolish lie. Good for @HawleyMO for exposing this faux-scientific fraud for who she is. — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) January 14, 2026

This doctor likely knows the answer to Hawley's question is "no" but remains too afraid to upset a vocal sliver of the population insisting the rest of us participate in their delusions.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and anti-science BS.

