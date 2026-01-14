VIP
Midterm Pivots Detected! Dems Commence Election Year Effort to Distance Themselves From Th...
JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations
MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During...
USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James...
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won...
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X...
CBS Ditches Trans Journalists Association Guide, Mandates 'Biological Sex at Birth' — No...
VIP
Dem Ilhan Omar Demands Evidence of Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests in MN Days...
Tragic Spell: Chicago Teachers Union Deletes Post Asking ‘Governer’ JB Pritzker to Tax...
'Abolish ICE' on Ice? Political Group Advises Dem Party to Pretend NOT to...
VIP
Liberal Influencer Says She’s at the Firing Range Training to Kill ‘MAGA F**ks’
ICE Allegedly Shut Down the Oldest Mexican Restaurant in Aaron Rupar’s Hometown
Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill Banning Presidents From Naming Buildings After Themselves
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About...

Jacob Frey Says Agitators Committing Federal Crimes and Attacking ICE Are Standing Up for Their Neighbors

Doug P. | 1:12 PM on January 14, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Left has officially switched away from "no one is above the law." 

The new mantra is that it should be OK to "stand up for your neighbors" even if it's in violation of federal laws. 

Advertisement

That's what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Fox News: 

This clown is so incredibly pitiful. 

It's also worth noting that some of Frey's "neighbors" are Somalian daycare fraudsters, and he's most certainly been standing up for them as well. Lawless leftists run several big cities in the U.S. and need to be held accountable.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and "no one is above the law" hypocrisy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations
Grateful Calvin
USSS Suspends Agent on JD Vance's Detail Who Revealed Sensitive Information to James O'Keefe
Grateful Calvin
History Teacher to Minnesota Republicans: Good Luck Winning... A State You Haven't Won Since Nixon
justmindy
MAZE Found a Positive CNN Story on ICE Arresting Criminal Illegals (NOT During the Trump Years of Course)
Doug P.
Media Spins Mass Exodus Over ICE Shooting—Shipwreckedcrew Drops the Truth: It's All About Breonna Taylor
justmindy
Ding Dong! The Witch Is Gone: Teacher's Union Leader Randi Weingarten Flees X for Safer Echo Chambers
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance TROUNCES Unemployed Terry Moran For Dishonest Post About Obama's Deportations Grateful Calvin
Advertisement