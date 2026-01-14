Jacob Frey Says Agitators Committing Federal Crimes and Attacking ICE Are Standing Up for Their Neighbors

The Left has officially switched away from "no one is above the law."

The new mantra is that it should be OK to "stand up for your neighbors" even if it's in violation of federal laws.

That's what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Fox News:

HOST: You are aware that it is a federal crime to interfere with operations or assault officers. We see protesters throwing rocks, hitting cars, and interfering.



FREY: "...They are going to stand up for their neighbors." pic.twitter.com/8sSHUvZ8WX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 14, 2026

This clown is so incredibly pitiful.

That really says it all. Frey believes illegals are his neighbors and attacking ICE to defend them is fine.



Arrest and jail Frey. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 14, 2026

Why hasn’t Frey been arrested for supporting this? https://t.co/slsli2zsto — Big Sky Freedom (@Sheryldee28) January 14, 2026

This is actual insurrection endorsement.



This Frey criminal is up to his eyeballs in fraud, IMHO. The only way he sees escape is by inducing rioting, violence and the resulting felonies. https://t.co/AfH4o16ZKe — The Horse 🐴 (@SmartyJones1) January 14, 2026

It's also worth noting that some of Frey's "neighbors" are Somalian daycare fraudsters, and he's most certainly been standing up for them as well. Lawless leftists run several big cities in the U.S. and need to be held accountable.

