Try to Spot the Difference in How CNN and NYT Reported Inflation Under Biden vs. Trump

The Democrat attempts to try and make everybody believe that the economy was in wonderful shape until Donald Trump took office for a second term continue, and the media's been doing its best to help with that effort.

Advertisement

Last year that effort ended up backfiring gloriously on the DNC when they posted this self-own about "Trump's America":

That ended up getting deleted. Whoops!

But, like we said earlier, the media's been doing some heavy lifting for the Dems when it comes to economic spin despite the realities we've all seen over the last three years.

Let's start with a compare/contrast via @cabot_phillips on CNN's spin on inflation under Biden vs. Trump:

How CNN frames 6% inflation under Joe Biden vs. 2.7% inflation under Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/aei8JnQEl5 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 13, 2026

As usual, the Democrats appreciate the effort, CNN.

The Dems can usually count on the New York Times as well, as @DrewHolden360 noticed:

They don't even care how obvious the bias is.

They'll literally do anything to diminish President Trump's accomplishments. — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 14, 2026

And we see examples of that just about every day.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!