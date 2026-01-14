Here's How Seriously ANOTHER Dem Takes Their Warning About Devastation Climate Change Will Cause

VIP
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on January 14, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It's too bad we can't all live the lifestyle of some of the country's most notable "public servants." We sure would like to give it a try but so far Nancy Pelosi has refused to share any hot insider stock tips with us. 

But before getting to that we'll start with a post from Kamala Harris from a few years ago in which she joined many of her fellow Democrats in predicting that rising sea levels would soon flood the coasts of the U.S. and other countries:

The saying goes something like "to find out what they somebody really believes pay attention not to what they say, but what they do." The same thing goes for climate change alarmists. 

Who would plunk down millions on a place that might soon be permanently going "glub glub" under the sea? Harris and Doug Emhoff are taking that risk: 

The significance of the passage of time has put a pause on one of the horrible predicted effects of man-made climate change: 

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff recently dropped a little over $8 million ($8.15 million) on a 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Point Dume, a neighborhood in Malibu that’s home to a who’s who of both Hollywood and — more recently — Silicon Valley power players, the California Post has learned.

In recent weeks several Point Dume residents have spotted Emhoff strolling through the neighborhood which rests on a 63-acre promontory perched above one of California’s most famous and exclusive beaches known as Little Dume.

Access to Little Dume, which boasts one of the most coveted surf breaks in all of California requires a special key that only a select group of Point Dume residents can possess

Wow, the "walls and fences are racist and don't work" crowd sure do seem to think walls and fences work, but only for them

If Obama and Harris were correct you'd think coastal property would be available for pennies on the dollar these days (or nickels on the dollar now that pennies are no longer being minted). But it doesn't seem that anybody -- including them -- believes the alarmist BS.

Yep, the "science is settled" when it comes to that!

