Shady Biden-Era Rule for Daycare Funding the Trump Admin Rescinded Raises Even MORE Red Flags

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier that he won't be running for reelection. At this point we wouldn't even bet that he'll still be in office by the time the election rolls around in November.

Advertisement

One question a lot of people have about the apparent billions and billions of dollars in Minnesota social services fraud is "how could this have happened?"

One answer to that question is now "fraud isn't so hard to get away with if there's a government 'rule' to not look for it in the first place."

Here's more about that:

Trump’s HHS rescinds Biden rule that gave child care centers funding without verifying attendance https://t.co/8DomLXkaCp pic.twitter.com/P8E0GI0S0a — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2026

The effort to accelerate the transfer of taxpayer dollars to private hands kicked into high gear during President Autopen's final year in office:

The Biden administration didn’t require verification that kids were attending child care centers before sending them as much as $19 billion in federal funding, a stunning oversight the Trump administration is trying to reverse. Trump Health and Human Services officials announced Monday it would restore “attendance-based billing” and reverse a Biden-era practice of states paying the child care centers without proper checks, the Post can exclusively reveal. The President Biden Rule took effect on April 30, 2024, meaning more than $19.3 billion in taxpayer dollars over 20 months may have been spent before President Trump could correct provisions that could have prolonged massive day care fraud in Minnesota.

It was a recipe for fraud, and maybe that was the entire intent.

WHY was the US government doling out billions of taxpayer money to childcare centers without verifying attendance at these centers? https://t.co/fC2Q5od0Qu — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 5, 2026

Why would Democrats insist on funds without proof? On what planet does that make sense? — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) January 5, 2026

That "rule" only makes sense if the Biden administration was trying to make it a lot easier to steal taxpayer money.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention fraud).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!