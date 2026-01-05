Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim...
Shady Biden-Era Rule for Daycare Funding the Trump Admin Rescinded Raises Even MORE Red Flags

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on January 05, 2026
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier that he won't be running for reelection. At this point we wouldn't even bet that he'll still be in office by the time the election rolls around in November. 

One question a lot of people have about the apparent billions and billions of dollars in Minnesota social services fraud is "how could this have happened?"

One answer to that question is now "fraud isn't so hard to get away with if there's a government 'rule' to not look for it in the first place." 

Here's more about that: 

The effort to accelerate the transfer of taxpayer dollars to private hands kicked into high gear during President Autopen's final year in office: 

The Biden administration didn’t require verification that kids were attending child care centers before sending them as much as $19 billion in federal funding, a stunning oversight the Trump administration is trying to reverse.

Trump Health and Human Services officials announced Monday it would restore “attendance-based billing” and reverse a Biden-era practice of states paying the child care centers without proper checks, the Post can exclusively reveal.

The President Biden Rule took effect on April 30, 2024, meaning more than $19.3 billion in taxpayer dollars over 20 months may have been spent before President Trump could correct provisions that could have prolonged massive day care fraud in Minnesota.

Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS; Update: BACKPEDALING
Sam J.
It was a recipe for fraud, and maybe that was the entire intent. 

That "rule" only makes sense if the Biden administration was trying to make it a lot easier to steal taxpayer money. 

