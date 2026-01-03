'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After Maduro's Arrest

Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Is Also the Administrator of a Healthcare Company...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on January 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats are back to showing what their true "priorities" are. Dems have gone from going to the mat to prevent criminal illegals from being deported, and around the same time they came out against Trump's effort to clean up crime in DC and some other cities (which have worked). Now comes the opposition to the administration arresting Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and bringing him back to the U.S. to face many charges:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is of course fully opposed to the arrest of one of his fellow travelers in South America, and the Democratic Party is trying to take advantage of the situation as well. To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, never let a communist's crisis go to waste: 

Meanwhile, Venezuelans both in that country and elsewhere are mostly celebrating what Trump did. 

And predictably nuts. 

Or perhaps even in a lot of swing states. 

Advertisement

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

