'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After Maduro's Arrest

The Democrats are back to showing what their true "priorities" are. Dems have gone from going to the mat to prevent criminal illegals from being deported, and around the same time they came out against Trump's effort to clean up crime in DC and some other cities (which have worked). Now comes the opposition to the administration arresting Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and bringing him back to the U.S. to face many charges:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is of course fully opposed to the arrest of one of his fellow travelers in South America, and the Democratic Party is trying to take advantage of the situation as well. To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, never let a communist's crisis go to waste:

DNC fundraising against the Maduro arrest pic.twitter.com/R4QHkG3q4h — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Venezuelans both in that country and elsewhere are mostly celebrating what Trump did.

lol they’re so predictably stupid — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) January 3, 2026

And predictably nuts.

Wasted no time! Wow — DePIN Connection (@DePINConnection) January 3, 2026

I guess Dems have given up on ever winning an election in Florida. https://t.co/XbwXQkBhrE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 3, 2026

Or perhaps even in a lot of swing states.

Yes. I hope Dems keep running on this one. https://t.co/wSu5qo699a — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 3, 2026

Democrat message:



“If you don’t want drug narcotics-terrorists arrested….



“If you want to see 100,000 Americans keep being killed by drug dealers each & every year…



“Vote Democrat!” https://t.co/Fah2kyoJpO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2026

Unreal. But not surprising.

