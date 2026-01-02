Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?

Now that Zohran Mamdani is officially the Mayor of New York City let any final shred of "rugged individualism" head for the door, because a "warmth of collectivism" era is apparently beginning.

Advertisement

The Left will now try and expand the operation to a more national level.

How might that happen? Well, the communists will have to "sell" their ideas on the working class -- the same voters who didn't buy the "Tim Walz is one of you" BS from the Democrats in 2024.

Here's a promotional video that @EndWokeness says was deleted by the American Communist Party that was apparently intended to show off some of the skills of communist labor, who will perhaps be constructing city-owned NYC grocery stores at some point in the future:

American Communist Party deleted this



They set out to portray communists as blue-collar regular working people. It completely backfired: pic.twitter.com/BUnRcPVTuh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2026

First off, credit where credit it due:

In fairness it’s the first time American Communists have ever tried to produce something: https://t.co/KnHLfYslWG — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 2, 2026

LOL! Right?

The hard hats really helped sell the authentic blue collar working vibe:

They actually do ship handles on cabinets backwards to avoid them getting damaged, but doing basic trim carpentry with hard hats is one for the ages. https://t.co/Ibaq0JtqkQ — HOOSIER (@hoosier_ec) January 2, 2026

When your skull is so soft you must wear a hard hat to screw in a cabinet — Paul Rossi, Ethnically Liberal (@pauldrossi) January 2, 2026

And I, too, wear a 1/4-zip and a hard hat while working in my kitchen! — Mr. Forthright (@TomRougeux) January 2, 2026

How many communists does it take to screw up your cupboard? https://t.co/IFeVTAqqmI — Carter County GOP (@CartercountyGOP) January 2, 2026

The video reminds of a little of when a politician will go to a work site wearing a vest and hard hat and then quickly make it abundantly clear they don't know which part of the shovel is the working end.

We THOUGHT that looked familiar!

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist (dare we say "communist") who is now the Mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!