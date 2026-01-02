Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?

Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
Doug P. | 1:23 PM on January 02, 2026
meme

Now that Zohran Mamdani is officially the Mayor of New York City let any final shred of "rugged individualism" head for the door, because a "warmth of collectivism" era is apparently beginning. 

The Left will now try and expand the operation to a more national level. 

How might that happen? Well, the communists will have to "sell" their ideas on the working class -- the same voters who didn't buy the "Tim Walz is one of you" BS from the Democrats in 2024. 

Here's a promotional video that @EndWokeness says was deleted by the American Communist Party that was apparently intended to show off some of the skills of communist labor, who will perhaps be constructing city-owned NYC grocery stores at some point in the future: 

First off, credit where credit it due: 

LOL! Right? 

The hard hats really helped sell the authentic blue collar working vibe: 

The video reminds of a little of when a politician will go to a work site wearing a vest and hard hat and then quickly make it abundantly clear they don't know which part of the shovel is the working end. 

We THOUGHT that looked familiar!

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist (dare we say "communist") who is now the Mayor of New York City.

