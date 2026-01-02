MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialis...
BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Plo...
Somalian Fraudsters Accidentally Blow Their Entire Operation During Humiliating Press Conf...
Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined...
MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali...
Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Found Dead on New Year's Day, She Was 34
VIP
Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than...
Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This...
Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?
Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge...
Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism'...
VIP
'Mamdani Press Account' Says 'in No Way Was This a Nazi Salute' and...

NYC's 'Ban Guns' and 'Defund the Police' Mayor Has ALREADY Made the Subways Safer (for HIM at Least)

Doug P. | 3:39 PM on January 02, 2026
Twitter

As we already know, lefty politicians very often like to put their "guns, police and walls for me but not for thee" on full display, and such is the case with New York City's new mayor. 

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani has in the past said that the police should be defunded:

Mamdani's also said guns should be banned:

There are, as usual, disclaimers whenever a Dem/socialist/communist says things like that. 

The NYC mayor took the subway to work this morning just to prove that it's even safe for a prominent public official... who has armed security provided by the same police department he said should be defunded: 

As usual, when a leftist says police aren't necessary and only make problems worse and that guns should be banned, they're talking about for you, not them.  

Recommended

Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Mamdani made a good point, though not the one he was going for: 

But the rest of us are just supposed to be victims to some of the lunatics people like Mamdani and his pals refuse to keep locked up. Not only that but if you defend yourself they'll try and throw you in prison, just like what the Left tried to do to Daniel Penny. 

Doing it that way is only for the proletariat who aren't nearly as important. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead
Grateful Calvin
Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party
Grateful Calvin
MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Laura W.
BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Ploy It REALLY Is
Sam J.
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)
Sam J.
MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead Grateful Calvin
Advertisement