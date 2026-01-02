NYC's 'Ban Guns' and 'Defund the Police' Mayor Has ALREADY Made the Subways Safer (for HIM at Least)

As we already know, lefty politicians very often like to put their "guns, police and walls for me but not for thee" on full display, and such is the case with New York City's new mayor.

Zohran Mamdani has in the past said that the police should be defunded:

No, we want to defund the police. https://t.co/XJgIKNWnFy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 8, 2020

Mamdani's also said guns should be banned:

We need to ban all guns. — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 24, 2022

There are, as usual, disclaimers whenever a Dem/socialist/communist says things like that.

The NYC mayor took the subway to work this morning just to prove that it's even safe for a prominent public official... who has armed security provided by the same police department he said should be defunded:

Mamdani takes the subway from Astoria on first day in office pic.twitter.com/U9ws2hiG8b — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2026

As usual, when a leftist says police aren't necessary and only make problems worse and that guns should be banned, they're talking about for you, not them.

Everything the Democrats do is a scam.pic.twitter.com/zdJ6ZAgkKX — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 2, 2026

Mamdani made a good point, though not the one he was going for:

He's just proving how safe the Subway is when you have armed security. — Jim Maxson (@JimMaxson) January 2, 2026

But the rest of us are just supposed to be victims to some of the lunatics people like Mamdani and his pals refuse to keep locked up. Not only that but if you defend yourself they'll try and throw you in prison, just like what the Left tried to do to Daniel Penny.

NYC: The city's first Islamic Marxist mayor was forced to rely on armed security as he took the subway from Astoria to his new office. https://t.co/oUbYBpEPYx — @amuse (@amuse) January 2, 2026

Now do it without the armed security detail 🤡 https://t.co/YknwtftqcQ — cryptovs.eth (@bm8ter) January 2, 2026

Doing it that way is only for the proletariat who aren't nearly as important.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

