Catherine Herridge Exposes How CBS Suppressed the Hunter Biden Laptop Story (and SO MUCH more)

Yesterday we told you that CBS Evening News and the program's new anchor have promised to be better starting this year, which of course earned a healthy amount of skepticism and eye rolls.

"The press has missed the story" too often, said the new anchor:

"On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."



That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

There's the "missed the story" excuse again. Nobody "missed" anything, which is the first indication that absolutely nothing will change.

Catherine Herridge was a reporter at CBS News, and knows that independent journalism is the future and the legacy media is dead but too dumb to lie down. One of the more shameful periods in recent "journalism" history was the media's collective attempt to carry Joe Biden across the finish line in 2020, and one of the ways they did that was by participating in the suppression of stories about Hunter's laptop and its contents.

Herridge is telling the behind-the-scenes story about that, and here's the crux of her first post below:

In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of independent journalism, we are releasing the “untold story” of my Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News. This video, recorded in 2024, underscores everything that has gone wrong with corporate media. It reveals the blocks I faced as the CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent assigned to the Hunter Biden probe, the bias and the controversy surrounding my reporting starting in October 2020. At that time, CBS News was under different management and did not comment for our story.

Watch the video and Herridge's termination from CBS, the "Russian disinformation" campaign, restrictions placed on an Elon Musk interview, the edited Kamala Harris answers and much more are explained:

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026



In 2025, our team bet big on independent journalism.



Trust in mainstream media hit new lows as independent journalism exploded on @X



In the spirit of transparency, and as an investment in the future of… pic.twitter.com/gwNGUsDZDF — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026

This is the part of the video specifically focused on the suppression of the Hunter Biden story:

Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026



How CBS Executives Blocked The Hunter Biden Story



"When we did the story, we did it after the (2022) midterms. I argued against that because it was ready before the midterms and my training is that you should… https://t.co/r0t2r7KO7n pic.twitter.com/QS31Ft8ujQ — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026

"When we did the story, we did it after the (2022) midterms. I argued against that because it was ready before the midterms and my training is that you should always do the story when it's ready to go. You should not be dictated by the political cycle."

CBS News apparently claimed they didn't want to release the story before the election because that would make it a political decision, but in fact delaying the story because of the election WAS the political decision.

That brings us to the proposed Musk interview:

Straight to the Point:

When Corporate Media Bias Is Baked In



In the fall of 2023, I brought CBS News a proposed interview opportunity with Elon Musk.



CBS Executives said the interview couldn’t be done live, rather it had to be pre-recorded so they had the ability to edit Musk… pic.twitter.com/nuS3A4cDsL — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026

Here's the full post above:

In the fall of 2023, I brought CBS News a proposed interview opportunity with Elon Musk. CBS Executives said the interview couldn’t be done live, rather it had to be pre-recorded so they had the ability to edit Musk and it had to be on a CBS platform. “We don't know what [@ElonMusk] is going to say!” I could not believe what the CBS News executives were saying. Isn't that the point of journalism? You don't know what the person's going to say? At that time, @cbsnews was under different management and did not respond to our questions seeking comment.

"We don't know what Musk is going to say"? Wow. Imagine that! If CBS execs had known Musk would say bad things about then candidate Trump they likely wouldn't have had any issue with the interview.

Let's get back to the Hunter Biden story...

Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026



When Facts Weren't Enough For CBS Executives



"I went to a lot of effort to get the cleanest copy of the (Hunter Biden) laptop data, the same data that was provided to the FBI because I didn't want to have any… https://t.co/r0t2r7KO7n pic.twitter.com/6QHfLAFivU — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026

Ya know, we're starting to see a pattern thanks to Herridge:

When Facts Weren't Enough For CBS Executives "I went to a lot of effort to get the cleanest copy of the (Hunter Biden) laptop data, the same data that was provided to the FBI because I didn't want to have any professional journalistic risk for @CBSNews..." But that wasn't enough for some CBS News executives and anchors, many of them are still at the network. You can tell a lot about a media outlet by the stories it doesn't cover.

We're guessing that there's NOTHING that could have been presented to CBS News execs at the time that would have been "enough" to satisfy them to a degree they'd want to run the story.

And how was Herridge rewarded for her efforts and having the audacity to perform actual journalism? As you might know, she was shown the door:

Straight to the Point: Independent Journalism Will Dominate 2026



When Corporate Media Attacks Investigative Journalism



In 2024, when CBS News "eliminated" by job as a senior investigative correspondent, network executives "seized" my files including confidential source… https://t.co/tum3UUKj85 pic.twitter.com/w9k177tlG3 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) January 1, 2026

The Biden campaign certainly appreciated CBS News' efforts both ahead of the 2020 election and what happened in 2024:

In 2024, when CBS News "eliminated" by job as a senior investigative correspondent, network executives "seized" my files including confidential source reporting about COVID-19 origins, Hunter Biden, the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and others. @CBSNews eventually returned four large boxes of reporting files after my union @SAGAFTRA got involved, mounting public pressure and a congressional investigation. I testified to Congress that the seizure of my reporting files felt like a "journalistic rape” and an attack on investigative journalism. I hope no investigative reporter has to suffer a similar injustice.

This sounds similar to what CNN and other "news" nets are doing regarding the Minnesota daycare fraud journo -- sending reporters to investigate the messenger instead of the scam allegations. The MSM has learned nothing and continues to sink into irrelevance.

*****

