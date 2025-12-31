THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying Safe in Chicago on NYE

Ever since taking office Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has had a strategy proven to be highly ineffective and counterproductive when it comes to getting rid of the problem of teen violence in the city (or crime in general for that matter): Doing nothing about the violence while calling questions about it racist.

Previously Johnson said "it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities" after a violent "teen takeover" in his city.

Add it all up and that's a recipe for New Year's Eve problems in the Windy City. However, nobody should worry, because Mayor Johnson has put out a video in which he called for calm, announced a curfew, and asked parents to tell their kids where it would be safe to go if they get separated from their group (Johnson appears to concede that wherever they happen to be at the time will most definitely not be safe). Watch:

Anyone else suddenly feeling extremely motivated to celebrate NYE in Chicago after seeing this video? pic.twitter.com/kKpeMxVtwF — Jen (@IlliniJen) December 31, 2025

One thing's for sure, if things do get out of hand, Johnson will blame everybody except the people causing the violence.

Jesus. The worst Mayor in Chicago history. Basically, avoid downtown because we can’t guarantee your safety. https://t.co/exdYl2PNF9 — Rick Wiley (@rick_wiley) December 31, 2025

The "you are on your own because I'm not going to do anything about it" energy is strong in Johnson's video.

Can't wait to see how many “curfew violations” are given out! — The Localist (@thelocalist) December 31, 2025

In a sane world the mayor's video would have been much shorter:

How about:



If you’re caught breaking the law, we’ll reserve you an all-inclusive trip to the county jail—where you can ring in the New Year sporting some new wrist jewelry.



Once a great city, Chicago is quickly on its way to becoming the next Detroit. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) December 29, 2025

If there are problems, Johnson will instead find a way to blame Trump.

Perfect.

