THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying Safe in Chicago on NYE

Doug P. | 1:56 PM on December 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Ever since taking office Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has had a strategy proven to be highly ineffective and counterproductive when it comes to getting rid of the problem of teen violence in the city (or crime in general for that matter): Doing nothing about the violence while calling questions about it racist

Previously Johnson said "it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities" after a violent "teen takeover" in his city.

Add it all up and that's a recipe for New Year's Eve problems in the Windy City. However, nobody should worry, because Mayor Johnson has put out a video in which he called for calm, announced a curfew, and asked parents to tell their kids where it would be safe to go if they get separated from their group (Johnson appears to concede that wherever they happen to be at the time will most definitely not be safe). Watch: 

One thing's for sure, if things do get out of hand, Johnson will blame everybody except the people causing the violence. 

The "you are on your own because I'm not going to do anything about it" energy is strong in Johnson's video. 

In a sane world the mayor's video would have been much shorter: 

If there are problems, Johnson will instead find a way to blame Trump. 

Perfect.

*****

