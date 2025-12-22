The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father and Son Separated by ICE'

Doug P. | 1:04 PM on December 22, 2025
Meme

Naturally the headlines or posts from media outlets can't tell the whole story, but it isn't difficult to tell what some of those takes would like readers to think going in. There are no bigger examples of headline spin than when it comes to media offerings about the enforcement of immigration laws. 

So many of the headlines sound as if they could have been written by the Democratic Party (and maybe some of them were). Here's one of the latest examples from The New York Times that clearly would like to set a particular tone: 

That's the Times' post, and the headline to the story is "Immigration Officials Deport Queens 6-Year-Old and Father Who Fled China."

Once again, Fox News' Bill Melugin has helped fill in some blanks that the Times just couldn't find room for in their post or headline:

It's entirely possible that the planned 60 Minutes story which was delayed (which has of course angered many of the usual hack journos) was held back for similar reasons. The Democrats don't appreciate it when people are given the full story, especially on the issue of deportations. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yeah, these same "journalists" wonder why there's so much skepticism about what they do. 

If mentioned, the "inconvenient" parts are often buried deep into the story.

*****

