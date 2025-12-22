Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father and Son Separated by ICE'

Naturally the headlines or posts from media outlets can't tell the whole story, but it isn't difficult to tell what some of those takes would like readers to think going in. There are no bigger examples of headline spin than when it comes to media offerings about the enforcement of immigration laws.

So many of the headlines sound as if they could have been written by the Democratic Party (and maybe some of them were). Here's one of the latest examples from The New York Times that clearly would like to set a particular tone:

Breaking News: A father and his 6-year-old son who were separated by immigration officials in New York City have been deported to China. https://t.co/IDhh6ffb9x — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 20, 2025

That's the Times' post, and the headline to the story is "Immigration Officials Deport Queens 6-Year-Old and Father Who Fled China."

Once again, Fox News' Bill Melugin has helped fill in some blanks that the Times just couldn't find room for in their post or headline:

Left out of the headline:



- They crossed the border illegally in April.

- The father’s claim of fear was deemed not credible.

- An immigration judge affirmed that finding.

- The father was ordered deported by the judge.

- Father complied w/ deportation order to reunite w/ son. https://t.co/Jni5mBdkyu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2025

It's entirely possible that the planned 60 Minutes story which was delayed (which has of course angered many of the usual hack journos) was held back for similar reasons. The Democrats don't appreciate it when people are given the full story, especially on the issue of deportations.

Makes one just a wee bit skeptical of that “60 Minutes” piece on the Salvadoran prison that was held up. https://t.co/XrZqIwkbZk — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) December 22, 2025

Yeah, these same "journalists" wonder why there's so much skepticism about what they do.

Another one sided fake news hit job by @La__Ley. Typical. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 21, 2025

They always leave out the real,story if it conflicts with their narrative. https://t.co/ebr4wK8BLO — Marc (@Marcstout2) December 21, 2025

If mentioned, the "inconvenient" parts are often buried deep into the story.

