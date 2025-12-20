MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill...
Clinton Spox (Hillary, Is That You?) Says Latest Batch of Epstein Pics Are...
President Trump Lowers Prescription Costs and Sends Warrior Dividends to the Troops
VIP
60 Minutes' Promo About Where ICE Sent These Deported Illegals Fails to Garner...
Carol Roth Lets These 2 Super Rich Guys Know How to Alleviate Their...
Is Michael Jordan Trolling You? MJ Has a Secret X Account to Rage-Bait...
Tim Walz's Attempted 'Release the Files' Dunk on Trump/DOJ Was a Self-Awareness Faceplant...
Scott Jennings Revisits CNN Clash With Dem Attorney Wildly Wrong About Judge Hannah...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Jim Acosta Reports Outside the Trump-Kennedy Center but Will NEVER Call It That...
U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes
Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center
VIP
Buffet of Fresh News Breaking in Minnesota, Legacy Media is Reheating Leftovers From...
This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid...

It's AMAZING That More People Don't Watch Late-Night Shows With a 'Joke' and Guest Balance Like This

Doug P. | 2:41 PM on December 20, 2025
Townhall Media

Back in the 1970s, Johnny Carson explained why he didn't use his show to push causes or for partisan politics. Basically Carson realized that alienating half (or more) of your potential audience isn't good for ratings, and there were other reasons he avoided political activism on his show:

Advertisement

Now, over the last decade-plus, late night shows are being used increasingly as places that regurgitate DNC talking points, and it shows in the viewership over the years:

Still, pushing their politics continues to take precedence over trying to correct the plunging ratings:

Not only do some of these hosts take a side, they actively demonstrate how much they loathe anybody who thinks differently. 

And it shows:

Late night is more lefty than ever — with 92% of jokes targeting the right and liberal guests outnumbering conservative ones almost 100 to 1, according to new data shared exclusively with The Post.

Jokes targeting conservatives rose 10% in 2025 from the year before, according to media watchdog NewsBusters, who went through 818 episodes this year.

It found that across the Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Daily Show universe, 197 liberal guests appeared and only two conservative ones.

Recommended

MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Colbert's show that's being canceled in the spring was reportingly losing the network $40 million a year and they just kept up the TDS. 

No it isn't.

At this point one of the networks might as well give Jim Acosta his own "comedy" show. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while they (and their offshoots in late-night "comedy") carry water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics
Warren Squire
Clinton Spox (Hillary, Is That You?) Says Latest Batch of Epstein Pics Are NOT About Bill
Doug P.
Carol Roth Lets These 2 Super Rich Guys Know How to Alleviate Their 'I Don't Pay Enough in Taxes' Guilt
Doug P.
Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center
Grateful Calvin
Tim Walz's Attempted 'Release the Files' Dunk on Trump/DOJ Was a Self-Awareness Faceplant for the Ages
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Revisits CNN Clash With Dem Attorney Wildly Wrong About Judge Hannah Dugan Jury Trial
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin’s Reaction to Dem’s Trump Hoax Photo Differs From Bill Clinton’s Real Epstein Pics Warren Squire
Advertisement