Carol Roth Lets These 2 Super Rich Guys Know How to Alleviate Their 'I Don't Pay Enough in Taxes' Guilt

Doug P. | 10:24 AM on December 20, 2025
Twitter

The United States is about $40 trillion in debt, and Democrats (and certain Republicans) would like everybody to believe that's at least in part because the rich don't "pay their fair share."

Democrat donor and billionaire Tom Steyer, along with Republican Mitt Romney, are among those begging the federal government to take more of their money.

What are the odds that both of those guys employ an army of tax attorneys and accountants to squeeze out every possible deduction?

The rhetoric from the "rich don't pay their fair share" doesn't really match reality. 

You'll also notice that Romney used the word "contributing" in his call for the rich to pay more. So, if Steyer and Romney are feeling guilty about not having more of their money end up in Washington, DC, Carol Roth has another reminder that we like to pass along periodically to the "tax me harder" crowd: 

Yes, the U.S. Treasury will certainly not turn down any checks Steyer and Romney wish to contribute in order to clear their tax consciences. To make it easier, all they have to do is click here and send in whatever amount they believe should have been taken from them. 

They don't seem to. Go figure!

*****

