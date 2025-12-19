'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in...
Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was...
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO...
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked...
There's a Law That's Quietly Killing America's Veterans. It Needs to Stop.
Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph...
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in...
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump
NASCAR Drivers, Fans, and North Carolinians Mourn the Tragic Deaths of Greg Biffle...
Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Found Guilty of Felony Obstruction for Helping Illegal Alien...

The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi Beach Terrorists

Doug P. | 10:37 AM on December 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

One of the main attractions at the Notorious Media Headlines Hall of Fame is still this doozy from the Washington Post for their story about the death of the leader of ISIS: 

Advertisement

That was PEAK WaPo.

However, The Guardian from the UK seems to have asked the Post to hold their beer with this headline about the terrorists who murdered more than a dozen people and injured many more at Bondi Beach in Australia. 

Here it is: 

Seriously?

As of now that headline remains unchanged. 

Yep, that sure sounded familiar to a lot of people: 

We're also reminded a little bit of Rolling Stone giving the rock star cover treatment to one of the Boston Marathon bombers. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and also doing PR for Islamic terrorists, apparently). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO EVIDENCE Implicating Trump in Epstein Case
Sam J.
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post
Sam J.
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Gordon K
Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was an Issue (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement