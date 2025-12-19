The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi Beach Terrorists

One of the main attractions at the Notorious Media Headlines Hall of Fame is still this doozy from the Washington Post for their story about the death of the leader of ISIS:

That was PEAK WaPo.

However, The Guardian from the UK seems to have asked the Post to hold their beer with this headline about the terrorists who murdered more than a dozen people and injured many more at Bondi Beach in Australia.

Here it is:

Actual headline from The Guardian. pic.twitter.com/zOYobf42N4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2025

Seriously?

I don’t think this headline is going to go over well pic.twitter.com/nc91pdh4tL — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 18, 2025

As of now that headline remains unchanged.

The Guardian dubs a terrorist who murdered innocents a “quiet bricklayer” in its headline. 😳 https://t.co/AdqKr9Jsju — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) December 18, 2025

Yep, that sure sounded familiar to a lot of people:

Austere religious scholar vibes. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) December 18, 2025

Wow, and people thought "austere scholar" was a bit much. https://t.co/UTG5zpqaD1 — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 18, 2025

We're also reminded a little bit of Rolling Stone giving the rock star cover treatment to one of the Boston Marathon bombers.

*****

