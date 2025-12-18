MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About What He Said

JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S....
Doug P. | 10:40 AM on December 18, 2025
Meme

After President Trump's speech last night some in the media covered themselves in more journalistic glory after their "everything Trump says is a lie" instinct kicked in and, again, backfired. 

One example of the lib media's kneejerk debunking taking place happened after Trump's update about gas prices coming down around the country. Deleted tweet incoming: 

What Trump said was factual, even if the hack media didn't want it to be. 

But we can't discuss media dishonesty without talking about something that was said on MS NOW, formerly MSNBC (new name, same lies and gaslighting). 

Compare what Trump actually said to Jen Psaki's "fact-check" and one of these things is not like the other: 

Psaki proved herself to be a capable liar when she was Biden's press secretary and that was enough to convince MSNBC to give her a show. 

Catching Psaki lying can be done on a daily basis. 

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

