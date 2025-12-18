MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About What He Said

After President Trump's speech last night some in the media covered themselves in more journalistic glory after their "everything Trump says is a lie" instinct kicked in and, again, backfired.

One example of the lib media's kneejerk debunking taking place happened after Trump's update about gas prices coming down around the country. Deleted tweet incoming:

Deleted this tweet. Lowest average price hasn’t hit below $1.99 per gallon for any state. But as several have helpfully pointed out, there are individual gas stations in some states that have gone below $1.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. pic.twitter.com/MakYKCWVLc — Matt Viser (@mviser) December 18, 2025

What Trump said was factual, even if the hack media didn't want it to be.

Gas is, in fact, below $1.99/gallon at stations in at least seven states: CO, KS, MO, OK, TN, TX, and SD.



Perhaps you should learn to code, Matt, because you suck at journalism. https://t.co/Kr1VdrQCgt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

But we can't discuss media dishonesty without talking about something that was said on MS NOW, formerly MSNBC (new name, same lies and gaslighting).

Compare what Trump actually said to Jen Psaki's "fact-check" and one of these things is not like the other:

Jen Psaki thinks you're too stupid to see through her fake gas prices "fact-check."



She claims President Trump just announced that he lowered gas prices to an average of $1.99/gal for the entire country.



That's NOT what he said — & she knows it! pic.twitter.com/lcI6syB7Zt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2025

Psaki proved herself to be a capable liar when she was Biden's press secretary and that was enough to convince MSNBC to give her a show.

Raggedy Anne got busted lying again — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 18, 2025

Catching Psaki lying can be done on a daily basis.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

