'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity

The Democrat spin to protect their number one priority, which is illegal aliens (who clock in just ahead of drug runners for the cartels in level of importance) is that they're all totally law-abiding folks contributing to American society.

The Left of course overlooks the fact that entering the U.S. illegally is a crime, and many have more legal issues on top of just that:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday the results of recent enforcement actions targeting removable aliens who have been arrested for, or have pending charges or convictions, for crimes involving victims. “The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ICE Director Tony H. Pham. “By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.” Data captured from July 13 to Aug. 20 shows that ICE officers arrested more than 2,000 at-large individuals living illegally in the U.S., or who are removable from the U.S. due to their criminal histories. About 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

The Democrat effort to try and paint the Trump administration's border security measures and enforcement of immigration laws as a bad thing continued this week with Rep. Dan Quigley saying one of the most ridiculous things ever. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Dem Rep Quigley at event attacking ICE deportations of illegals:



"Immigrants that are here are more law abiding than everyday Americans."



These people are un freakin real. https://t.co/y1Hdwjjgtt pic.twitter.com/GgtaPzZiAy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Whenever a Democrat says "immigrants" they're referring to illegal aliens, and they're fighting every day to prevent further deportations. These Dems are beyond the pale.

Elected to represent Americans, yet Dems hate us all and regularly advocate for those that steal from us and violently harm us — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 18, 2025

The Dems have their priorities, and law abiding American citizens aren't anywhere near the top of their list.

