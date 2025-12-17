Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD Vance (Update: AOC Weighs In!)

For some reason there are polling outlets continuing to do surveys about the 2028 presidential election even though Gavin Newsom, a possible candidate himself, has already said that Trump will cancel it.

Is it way too soon for presidential polling? Of course it is! But there are some numbers being put out there that might give certain hopefuls a confidence boost. We'll know if this one has resonated with a certain leftist Democrat if she soon heads to some swing states and pretends not to be a socialist nut. Here we go:

That caught the attention of a certain New York Democrat:

If that resonates with any AOC and her fans, here's something to keep in mind:

AOC could definitely be elected to lead Canada.

Oh, and Joe Concha pointed out that there are some other things to consider:

This ridiculous pollster also had Kamala beating Trump in 2024, so take this as you will.



And even at 51-49, Vance wins the Electoral College, so there’s that. https://t.co/RGBDkT3cek — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 17, 2025

"Take with a grain of salt" alert!

But one thing's for sure:

The debate would be awesome. — Douglas Xstrong (@douglas091267) December 17, 2025

Can you only imagine?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and providing favorable polling when necessary).

