Here's Are Some Buzzkills for Dems About the Poll Showing AOC Beating JD Vance (Update: AOC Weighs In!)

Doug P. | 4:13 PM on December 17, 2025
Gif meme

For some reason there are polling outlets continuing to do surveys about the 2028 presidential election even though Gavin Newsom, a possible candidate himself, has already said that Trump will cancel it. 

Is it way too soon for presidential polling? Of course it is! But there are some numbers being put out there that might give certain hopefuls a confidence boost. We'll know if this one has resonated with a certain leftist Democrat if she soon heads to some swing states and pretends not to be a socialist nut. Here we go: 

That caught the attention of a certain New York Democrat: 

If that resonates with any AOC and her fans, here's something to keep in mind:

AOC could definitely be elected to lead Canada.

Oh, and Joe Concha pointed out that there are some other things to consider: 

"Take with a grain of salt" alert! 

But one thing's for sure:

Can you only imagine? 

*****

