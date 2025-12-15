Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With a Personal Story

Back when Joe Biden was running for the Democrat nomination in 2019, he not only made it clear that if he ended up in the White House that the border would be open, but actually sent out the invitations during a debate:

"Surge to the border"!

And that's what happened after Biden took office.

But fortunately, a few years later, the country realized the disaster that was unfolding and didn't want four more years of the same thing or worse.

Border czar Tom Homan has been working in this area under several presidents for decades, and on Monday he explained what was observed during the Biden years versus what he saw during a recent tour. Watch:

🚨TOM HOMAN WITH THE MIC DROP:



"I have done this since 1984. I worked for six different presidents. NO ONE has done more than President Trump.



I went to hundreds of miles of border and did not see ONE illegal alien. Biden let in 12,000 per day."



WOW. pic.twitter.com/TGA91glXww — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2025

When Trump took office he said that "we didn't need new legislation, just a new president" to secure the border, and that was as true as anything ever said.

