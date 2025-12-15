The Asylum Seeker America Should Save: Brave Chinese Whistleblower Risks Death If Sent...
Tom Homan Exposes HUGE Difference Between Biden and Trump on Border Security With a Personal Story

Doug P. | 8:10 PM on December 15, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Back when Joe Biden was running for the Democrat nomination in 2019, he not only made it clear that if he ended up in the White House that the border would be open, but actually sent out the invitations during a debate:

Advertisement

"Surge to the border"! 

And that's what happened after Biden took office.

But fortunately, a few years later, the country realized the disaster that was unfolding and didn't want four more years of the same thing or worse. 

Border czar Tom Homan has been working in this area under several presidents for decades, and on Monday he explained what was observed during the Biden years versus what he saw during a recent tour. Watch: 

When Trump took office he said that "we didn't need new legislation, just a new president" to secure the border, and that was as true as anything ever said. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

