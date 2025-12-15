Maria Bartiromo Made Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Squirm After He Said 'I've Never Been for a Gov't Shutdown'

Wajahat Ali Rages at The New York Times for Being HONEST About Bondi...
Doug P. | 11:39 AM on December 15, 2025

Not long after the previous federal government shutdown ended, there's another one looming at the end of next month. 

Meanwhile, many of the Democrats who voted to repeatedly keep the government shut down are still gaslighting about their opposition to government shutdowns. 

Rep. Ro Khanna is one of the Dems continuing to claim they were never for a government shutdown, until Maria Bartiromo called him out. At that point, Khanna was forced to explain the condition that made him repeatedly vote to continue the shutdown: 

So, yes, he was for a shutdown... quite a few times actually. 

All because the Democrats are insisting that Republicans support dumping more money to save the disaster of Obamacare that they own 100 percent. 

This cycle will repeat itself at the end of next month. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

