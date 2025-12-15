Maria Bartiromo Made Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Squirm After He Said 'I've Never Been for a Gov't Shutdown'

Not long after the previous federal government shutdown ended, there's another one looming at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, many of the Democrats who voted to repeatedly keep the government shut down are still gaslighting about their opposition to government shutdowns.

Rep. Ro Khanna is one of the Dems continuing to claim they were never for a government shutdown, until Maria Bartiromo called him out. At that point, Khanna was forced to explain the condition that made him repeatedly vote to continue the shutdown:

Democrat Ro Khanna - who voted against reopening the government - says he has "never been for a shutdown" and blames Republicans for not negotiating.



KHANNA: "I've never been for a shutdown..."



BARTIROMO: "You voted to keep the government shut down." pic.twitter.com/qwyavX71GZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2025

So, yes, he was for a shutdown... quite a few times actually.

He voted "NO" to ending the shutdown some 18 times. — Bob (@Bob76046) December 15, 2025

All because the Democrats are insisting that Republicans support dumping more money to save the disaster of Obamacare that they own 100 percent.

It's amusing when these Demoncrats say, "let's come together" but really mean "our way or no way". — tayfan2 (@tayfan2) December 15, 2025

This cycle will repeat itself at the end of next month.

