'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sympathy

In the good old days, when somebody said "go play in traffic" it was considered and insult because it implied that the person was dumb enough to actually do it.

These days if a "protester" tries to block traffic in the road, including ICE vehicles, and get hit, they scream and pretend to be the victim.

Such was the case in Minneapolis when an anti-ICE protester stepped in front of a vehicle and the FA was quickly followed by a FO encounter with the snow covered pavement. Meanwhile you can hear somebody laugh and say what sounds like "WIPEOUUUT!"

ICE Agent Laughs as Car Hits Protester During Tense Minneapolis Confrontation pic.twitter.com/VDxYoOp07o — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2025

Somebody wasn't ever taught what can happen if you play in traffic. Also the vehicle didn't hit the protester -- the protester jumped in front of the car.

If the protester was after sympathy, that's certainly not happening on social media.

Oh yes yes we could all do well to laugh at losers who run in front of moving vehicles. https://t.co/YtIh4MUYbM — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 13, 2025

Don’t play in traffic and you won’t get hit and people won’t laugh at you when you do. https://t.co/aG6KTBi9C0 — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 prays for America. (@SavvyTamz_57) December 13, 2025

A snowy and hilarious feel-good video of the day. https://t.co/Cq9p48X5oS — Summer Soldier (@carl_water46229) December 13, 2025

Weird how that happens when you jump in front of cars. — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) December 13, 2025

Too bad they never seem to learn any lessons.

