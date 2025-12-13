Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic...
'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sympathy

Doug P. | 2:48 PM on December 13, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

In the good old days, when somebody said "go play in traffic" it was considered and insult because it implied that the person was dumb enough to actually do it. 

These days if a "protester" tries to block traffic in the road, including ICE vehicles, and get hit, they scream and pretend to be the victim. 

Such was the case in Minneapolis when an anti-ICE protester stepped in front of a vehicle and the FA was quickly followed by a FO encounter with the snow covered pavement. Meanwhile you can hear somebody laugh and say what sounds like "WIPEOUUUT!"

Somebody wasn't ever taught what can happen if you play in traffic. Also the vehicle didn't hit the protester -- the protester jumped in front of the car. 

If the protester was after sympathy, that's certainly not happening on social media. 

Too bad they never seem to learn any lessons. 

