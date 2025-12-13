USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person)

President Trump was at the annual Army-Navy game today. Not only that but he also went on the field for the coin toss and got a great introduction from the lead official.

First up was Trump taking the field to a thunderous ovation (except maybe for one person but we'll get to that in a minute):

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Army-Navy crowd goes HAYWIRE for President Trump as he walks out



LET’S GO! 47 is in the house! 🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gvGG1bt68t — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 13, 2025

Next was the National Anthem:

🚨 WOW! The National Athem before the Army-Navy game, with President Trump on the field, might just be the BEST rendition I’ve ever heard



How can anyone listen to this and NOT feel patriotic?! 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/OrehpqI6RI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2025

Awesome!

That was followed by the coin toss:

Crowd goes wild for Trump at Army-Navy. Good job by official here. pic.twitter.com/ksspF7cSv4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2025

"It is my honor and privilege to introduce the Commander-in-Chief, our President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump." 🏈🇺🇸@ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/5KM2wPaMbG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 13, 2025

USA! USA! USA!

This official really owned the day. https://t.co/pdl0ShEW8Y — SiXfoldMusic (@SiXfoldMusic) December 13, 2025

The military loves Trump. https://t.co/u0tuqJAO8c — Keith Denison (@keifer66) December 13, 2025

"Seditious Six" unavailable for comment.

We'll now await some dishonest social media Democrat operative to add some fake boos into the audio. Well, maybe except for one person:

We found that one guy… https://t.co/YjOGzAfURM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 13, 2025

Stunning and brave!

