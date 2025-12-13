Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop...
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley...
Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic...
Freed Illegal Alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia Sounds Like He’s Giving Democrat Party Campaign...
Childless Strategist Bitecofer Declares Kids Ruin Lives – X Users Clap Back Hard
'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sym...
Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents,...
China Taxes Condoms to Spark a Baby Boom – Protection Now Comes at...
House Candidate From Calif. Earns the Ratio of the Week for Pushing Dems'...
VIP
What Gives? Dems Who Say Biden Was a GREAT President Aren't Ponying Up...
Border Patrol Chief Promises to Arrest Ilhan Omar
Miranda Devine Hammers Dems Over Latest Slimy Attempt to Make It Look Like...
David Frum Explains Why DOJ's Use of 'Franklin' Parody Is a Form of...

USA! Trump Takes the Field at Army-Navy Game As the Crowd Goes Wild (Well, Except Maybe for ONE Person)

Doug P. | 4:50 PM on December 13, 2025
Imgflip

President Trump was at the annual Army-Navy game today. Not only that but he also went on the field for the coin toss and got a great introduction from the lead official. 

Advertisement

First up was Trump taking the field to a thunderous ovation (except maybe for one person but we'll get to that in a minute):

Next was the National Anthem:

Awesome!

That was followed by the coin toss: 

Recommended

Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Brett T.
Advertisement

USA! USA! USA!

"Seditious Six" unavailable for comment.

We'll now await some dishonest social media Democrat operative to add some fake boos into the audio. Well, maybe except for one person:

Stunning and brave!  

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa
Brett T.
Scott Jennings: Suing Dems Will Need SWAT Teams and Kentucky Colonels to Stop Trump’s Ballroom
Warren Squire
Childless Strategist Bitecofer Declares Kids Ruin Lives – X Users Clap Back Hard
justmindy
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honors 1980 Olympic Men's Hockey Team With Photo of Stanley Cup
Brett T.
'WIPEOUT!' Video of ICE Vehicle Knocking Over Protester Amid Laughter Isn't Generating Sympathy
Doug P.
Federal Judge Disbars Philly Prosecutor for Lying to Free Man Who Murdered Parents, Abandoned Baby
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Bennie Thompson Asks Where in the US Is Antifa Brett T.
Advertisement