Miranda Devine Hammers Dems Over Latest Slimy Attempt to Make It Look Like Trump Has Something to Hide

The disgustingly dishonest Democrats had another anti-Trump stunt blow up in their faces this week.

House Democrats released more material related to Jeffrey Epstein and again doctored some of it in an effort to make Trump look like he has something to cover up. The Dems did that by covering up some faces because clearly they wanted to give the impression that these women were minors and victims. Miranda Devine describes just how slimy the Democrats are:

Advertisement

Dems blacked out the faces of these adult women to make it look like Trump had something to hide. https://t.co/KB72ChnBKd — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 13, 2025

This sleaziness from the Democrats comes not long after they released a document with a redacted name that had already been made public, and the person was an Epstein victim who had previously testified that she never saw Trump do anything inappropriate. This group of women said Trump was "gentlemanly," according to the New York Post:

Unredacted Trump photos from Epstein files dump reveal glamorous group of adult models: ‘He was very gentlemanly’ https://t.co/RrME3m3RI2 pic.twitter.com/juq9KBRMn9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2025

But when you're dirtbag Democrats engaged in gutter politics, this is what they turned the above picture into:

Vile, disturbing new photos of Donald Trump that raise even more question about knowledge of abuses at Epstein's estate.@OversightDems are demanding the DOJ comply with our subpoena and release the full Epstein files. Stop protecting pedophiles. Survivors deserve justice now. pic.twitter.com/SaWXnqpE8m — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) December 12, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.



Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

Do these Democrats do anything except mislead and lie? It doesn't look that way.

They have no bottom.

Truly sewer politics. https://t.co/54Oma7hcPY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 13, 2025

You’re doing a great disservice to the victims by falsely accusing an innocent man. pic.twitter.com/sHH2mV6FFk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2025

And they just don't care.

*****

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media and Democrats aren't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president with lies and dishonesty. Help us keep exposing the Left and their repugnant tactics.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!