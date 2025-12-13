Miranda Devine Hammers Dems Over Latest Slimy Attempt to Make It Look Like Trump Has Something to Hide

Border Patrol Chief Promises to Arrest Ilhan Omar
Doug P. | 10:50 AM on December 13, 2025
Meme

The disgustingly dishonest Democrats had another anti-Trump stunt blow up in their faces this week.

House Democrats released more material related to Jeffrey Epstein and again doctored some of it in an effort to make Trump look like he has something to cover up. The Dems did that by covering up some faces because clearly they wanted to give the impression that these women were minors and victims. Miranda Devine describes just how slimy the Democrats are:

This sleaziness from the Democrats comes not long after they released a document with a redacted name that had already been made public, and the person was an Epstein victim who had previously testified that she never saw Trump do anything inappropriate. This group of women said Trump was "gentlemanly," according to the New York Post: 

But when you're dirtbag Democrats engaged in gutter politics, this is what they turned the above picture into: 

David Frum Explains Why DOJ's Use of 'Franklin' Parody Is a Form of Transnational Organized Crime
Doug P.
Do these Democrats do anything except mislead and lie? It doesn't look that way. 

And they just don't care. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media and Democrats aren't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president with lies and dishonesty. Help us keep exposing the Left and their repugnant tactics.

