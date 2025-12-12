Scott Jennings Spots Insanity and Madness in What Happened After ICE Released Abrego Garcia

As you probably heard, a federal judge ordered ICE to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be released. Townhall's Matt Vespa reminded everybody about this guy's past while the Democrats are celebrating (of course).

They haven’t deported this clown already. Given how unelected, rogue judges have operated, it doesn’t shock me. The Democrats tried to make the Abrego Garcia story a 21st-century Rosa Parks tale. Instead, his criminal past, including his alleged MS-13 ties and human trafficking shenanigans, was exposed. His beating his wife was also revealed. The man is trash, and he should be deported, but he keeps being saved by the anti-Trump judicial coup unfolding before our eyes. Today, a federal judge ordered his immediate release from ICE custody

And just like that, Garcia was free... for now:

BREAKING: A federal judge just ordered ICE to immediately release Kilmar Abrego Garcia. His legal team must be told exactly when and where it’ll happen, and he’ll go back to the release conditions from his criminal case. pic.twitter.com/8yEchPfPMo — Jim Lokay (@Lokay) December 11, 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia will not be detained by immigration authorities, according to his attorney, after a federal judge blocked the government from re-detaining him right before he was scheduled to appear before immigration authorities in Baltimore. https://t.co/NnZ94ft4D6 pic.twitter.com/hOXei3F4Ox — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2025

What happened next?

Well, Garcia held a press conference where he vowed to become yet another Trump resistor, with the help of a translator of course:

Alleged MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia is now back on the streets, pledging to “fight” the Trump admin. pic.twitter.com/Eztkwi4lnM — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) December 12, 2025

Released MS-13 terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia wages war against the Trump Administration.



"I will continue to fight against the injustices of this government." pic.twitter.com/02UjSQh5HY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2025

This one was richer than cheesecake:

🚨🚨BREAKING NOW



After being released from detention Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, who is in the country illegally, reminds everyone the United States is a country of laws pic.twitter.com/asqtm4UoMB — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 12, 2025

Well, maybe Garcia could pursue a career in comedy.

Scott Jennings put the inanity of all this into an infuriating nutshell:

It is insane that illegal aliens with deportation orders can hold press conferences denouncing the US govt and apparently nothing happens. https://t.co/cGTyWx9yg4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 12, 2025

Crazy.

But hey, at least Sen. Van Hollen has his margarita drinkin' buddy back!

And in a foreign language. — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 12, 2025

Maybe now that Garcia's free in the U.S. he could learn the official language? Just kidding... that most likely won't happen.

it will take less than 2 months time before he is back in the clink, and being rescued by blue haired people on capitol hill — Gray Background (@XL0NGFELL0WX) December 12, 2025

Stay tuned. All we know for sure is that Garcia can count on getting the rock star treatment from Democrats for the foreseeable future.

