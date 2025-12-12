Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other De...
Governor Tim Walz Is Asked About Responsibility for Somali Fraud Scandal and Pivots...
Bennie’s Benefactor: CNN Host Saves Dem Thompson From His National Guard ‘Unfortunate Acci...
FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From...
Bragadocious Dem Strategist Brags for No Reason, Humiliates Self With 'Less Republicans' G...
BAWK-BAWK! American Journo Who Fled to Paris Says He'd Come Back if Not...
Gov. Tim Walz Tries to Make MN Fraudsters the Victims and TRUMP the...
'No One Likes a Snowflake': Katie Miller BODIES Dan Goldman for Crying Over...
VIP
We Just HAD to Share the Biggest Most BAIT-IEST, Engagement-Farming Post From a...
What the US Attorney Investigating MASSIVE Minn. Fraud Told CBS News Should Make...
Rep. Brad Knott on Somali Fraud, Illegal Immigration, Affordability, & 2026 | It's...
WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals...
CNN Host Interrupts As Journo Drops Truth Bombs About Congressional Hearings and the...
KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED...

Scott Jennings Spots Insanity and Madness in What Happened After ICE Released Abrego Garcia

Doug P. | 4:14 PM on December 12, 2025
ImgFlip

As you probably heard, a federal judge ordered ICE to release Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be released. Townhall's Matt Vespa reminded everybody about this guy's past while the Democrats are celebrating (of course).

Advertisement

They haven’t deported this clown already. Given how unelected, rogue judges have operated, it doesn’t shock me. The Democrats tried to make the Abrego Garcia story a 21st-century Rosa Parks tale. Instead, his criminal past, including his alleged MS-13 ties and human trafficking shenanigans, was exposed. 

His beating his wife was also revealed. The man is trash, and he should be deported, but he keeps being saved by the anti-Trump judicial coup unfolding before our eyes. Today, a federal judge ordered his immediate release from ICE custody

And just like that, Garcia was free... for now: 

Recommended

FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

What happened next? 

Well, Garcia held a press conference where he vowed to become yet another Trump resistor, with the help of a translator of course: 

This one was richer than cheesecake:

Well, maybe Garcia could pursue a career in comedy. 

Scott Jennings put the inanity of all this into an infuriating nutshell: 

Advertisement

Crazy. 

But hey, at least Sen. Van Hollen has his margarita drinkin' buddy back!

Maybe now that Garcia's free in the U.S. he could learn the official language? Just kidding... that most likely won't happen.

Stay tuned. All we know for sure is that Garcia can count on getting the rock star treatment from Democrats for the foreseeable future. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. The Dems of course continue to have fits about law and order being returned to the country. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem
Sam J.
WATCH Democrat's Face As NY Voter RIPS Into Her for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare (Video)
Sam J.
Governor Tim Walz Is Asked About Responsibility for Somali Fraud Scandal and Pivots to ‘White Men’
Warren Squire
Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other Dems Aren’t Done
Warren Squire
BAWK-BAWK! American Journo Who Fled to Paris Says He'd Come Back if Not for Scary Women With Guns (Watch)
Sam J.
KC Mayor's Memo Explaining Why He's Deliberately Removing Christ From Christmas Is LEAKED and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FOILED AGAIN! Dems Drop What They Call a 'Disturbing Pic' of Trump From Epstein Estate... Just 1 Problem Sam J.
Advertisement