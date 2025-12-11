VIP
Charlie Kirk's Final Call: 'Stop, in the Name of God' Sells Out, Sparking...
Kristi Noem Takes Impeachment-Happy Rep's Request She Resign as an 'Endorsement of My...
Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander
Polymarket Prediction: Gavin Newsom Favorite for 2028 Democrat Presidential Nomination. Wh...
Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury...
Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right...
Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses
Revolutionary Genius: Progressives to Dump Little Blocks of Water Into a Big Body...
JD Vance Notices CNN's Passing on All Opportunities to Get Wrecked by Stephen...
Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the...
VIP
Figmental Case: Joy Reid Says the ‘Liberal Media’ That Spawned and Sustained Her...
Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and...
Gavin Newsom Can’t Stop Being Weird About Trans Kids
Bask in the Backfire As Tim Walz Warns Minnesotans Not to Elect a...

Jessica Tarlov Says Kristi Noem Perjured Herself or Is Clueless (There's a THIRD Option to Consider)

Doug P. | 8:50 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, a Democrat congressman had a line of questioning for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about deportations -- specifically about military veterans.

Advertisement

The usual suspects in the lefty social media circles who have an affinity for leaving out context in order to forward Democrat narratives and get a lot of engagement helped spread one exchange in particular: 

Jessica Tarlov, who as usual doesn't seem to want to delve any deeper into the story and ruin the talking point, said Noem's response leaves us with only two options to consider: 

There is of course another option that the Left doesn't want anybody to know about: 

Recommended

Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Dems were leaving something out of the story? That's a familiar pattern, and this story is no different. 

We've seen more than enough examples to know that Tarlov isn't concerned about including or knowing all the facts first. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander
Brett T.
Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses
Brett T.
Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right Into His Hands
justmindy
Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury While Denouncing the Rich
justmindy
Flight Fright: Skydiver Had to Think Fast After His Parachute Snagged on the Tail of a Plane (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Kristi Noem Takes Impeachment-Happy Rep's Request She Resign as an 'Endorsement of My Work'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jennifer Sey Incinerates Scott Wiener Over Ilhan Omar's Stephen Miller Slander Brett T.
Advertisement