Jessica Tarlov Says Kristi Noem Perjured Herself or Is Clueless (There's a THIRD Option to Consider)

As we told you earlier today, a Democrat congressman had a line of questioning for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about deportations -- specifically about military veterans.

The usual suspects in the lefty social media circles who have an affinity for leaving out context in order to forward Democrat narratives and get a lot of engagement helped spread one exchange in particular:

MAGAZINER: How many veterans have you deported?



NOEM: We haven't deported veterans



MAGAZINER: We are now joined on Zoom by a combat veteran you deported to Korea pic.twitter.com/oz8Epvf4I4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

“How many U.S. military veterans have you deported?”



NOEM: “None.”



“Here live via zoom is a man who was shot twice for 🇺🇸 who you deported to Korea, where he hasn’t lived since he was 7.”



Powerful. pic.twitter.com/fmtKLFm5lo — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 11, 2025

Jessica Tarlov, who as usual doesn't seem to want to delve any deeper into the story and ruin the talking point, said Noem's response leaves us with only two options to consider:

Either Kristi Noem is perjuring herself or she has no idea what’s happening in her own department. Not sure what’s worse. https://t.co/3usSrfmIkE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) December 11, 2025

There is of course another option that the Left doesn't want anybody to know about:

There’s also the third option: Democrats are lyinghttps://t.co/eoswv9BXfB https://t.co/KEVXb5GFri — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) December 11, 2025

Or a third option: you rupar'd as you do so often. pic.twitter.com/KTndvjoRBs — a luginbill (@A_luginbill_) December 11, 2025

The Dems were leaving something out of the story? That's a familiar pattern, and this story is no different.

Come on tell the rest of the story from that hearing. He was not a citizen he held a green card, he self deported because he had drug dealing charges against him. https://t.co/SHt9isjNYn — Sheryl Leonard (@SherylL10312) December 12, 2025

Cuz DHS didn’t deport him, you absolute dolt: pic.twitter.com/xKz279hF1b — Big Ev (@EGdm8z) December 11, 2025

Perhaps you should have verified the facts yourself. https://t.co/Sn3YzrfK52 — Bo (@Slatedgray) December 11, 2025

We've seen more than enough examples to know that Tarlov isn't concerned about including or knowing all the facts first.

