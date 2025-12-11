Congressman Plays Gotcha With Kristi Noem Deporting Military Veterans, Loses

Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 11, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified on Thursday before the House Homeland Security Committee, at which Rep. Bennie Thompson referred to the terrorist attack that left a National Guardsman dead as an "unfortunate accident."

Both Aaron Rupar and Acyn jumped on this video clip from the hearing, so you know they both thought that Noem got owned by Rep. Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island. Magaziner thought he had a real "gotcha" moment planned for Noem. After she denied deporting military veterans, Magaziner introduced a special guest joining via Zoom — a military veteran he claimed had been deported.

The official X account of the Democratic Party also posted stills of Noem "caught in 4K."

And now, the rest of the story. Noem did not deport Sae Joon Park. Park self-deported.

Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right Into His Hands
justmindy
"… America on a green card and never chose to pursue citizenship."

So, Magziner and everyone parroting his stunt are lying about Park being deported.

NPR reported in June:

Throughout his 20s and 30s, he battled a crack cocaine addiction. One night in New York, while meeting up with a dealer, police appeared and arrested Park. Later, he skipped one of his court hearings.

"I just couldn't stay clean," he said. "So finally when the judge told me, 'Don't come back into my court with the dirty urine,' which I knew I would, I got scared and I jumped bail."

Park was charged with possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping, which derailed his chances of naturalization or getting relief from a deportation order.

Park said for a long time, citizenship was not a priority because he did not fully grasp the consequences of remaining a noncitizen. Although the U.S. offers expedited naturalization for those who serve honorably in the U.S. military for at least one year, or a single day during wartime, Park was discharged before he had served 12 months and the invasion of Panama was not classified as a period of hostility.

"Which derailed his chances of naturalization or getting relief from a deportation order." Seems relevant.

Noem was correct when she said she hadn't deported any military veterans. Magaziner's "gotcha" probably worked on the people in the hearing room, but thankfully, we have social media where we can fill in the rest of the story.

We thank Park for his service and wish him the best back in his home country.

Tags:

KRISTI NOEM MILITARY VETERANS

