Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and Nuking the Dems' O-Care Blame Game

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Another White House presser ended with many members of the press corps exiting the briefing room walking funny and heading off to try and pull their undies out of nether regions after getting more verbal wedgies from Karoline Leavitt. 

Trump's press secretary couldn't help but notice that when the wheels were coming off the economy when Biden and President Autopen were in office, the WH media didn't grill Jen Psaki or Karine Jean-Pierre nearly as aggressively about those issues and more. It was another rough day for the hack media: 

Here are Leavitt's comments: 

"My predecessor stood up at this podium, and she said inflation doesn't exist. She said the border was secure. And people like YOU just took her at her WORD. And those were two utter LIES." 

"Everything I'm telling you is the truth backed by real, factual data. And you just don't WANT to report on it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president!" 

"Nobody reported on [inflation] being high under Biden. My predecessor was standing at this podium. But now you want to ask me a lot of questions about it, which I'm happy to answer!" 

"I'm NOT gonna take your follow-up."

OOF!

Up next we have the Left's attempt to blame Republicans for the mess that the Affordable Care Act caused. 

The Dem spin is something like this Vox take:

"Why won't the Republicans fix what the Democrats broke!?" 

In part two of this story, Leavitt brought the Dem attempts to blame Republicans for the mess they created (with ZERO GOP support) to a fast end: 

And now that's all the Republicans' fault? Nice try Dems/media, but no. 

It's always a good time. 

