Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted Flaggers of Misinfo

Doug P. | 5:12 PM on December 10, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Just about every day we run across media reports that are mostly or completely talking points delivered straight from DNC headquarters that "journalists" often end up repeating without scrutiny, as TDS demands. 

The BBC has had quite the year when it comes to trying to help out the Dems. First they apologized (after a lawsuit threat) for a deceptively edited video of Donald Trump speaking in DC on January 6, 2021, but there's a new "great moment in fake news" that the same outlet has admitted to, as Michael Shellenberger pointed out at the start of a thread: 

Care to correct your BS too, CNN, or nah? Probably nah. 

The irony of course is that these same outlets want to be the final arbiters of what's factual and what is "misinformation" (often defined as truthful information that's inconvenient to the Left's preferred narratives). 

The U.S. has already been through something like that with the short-lived tenure of the Biden administration's "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz. 

As it turned out, the media's "misinformation" call was coming from inside the house: 

The legacy media continues to crumble but they'll just never admit the reason, instead opting to blame Trump for their industry's demise. 

Exactly. Acosta and others now exist in their own sad little echo chambers while staying in denial about how they got there. 

*****

