Michael Shellenberger Spotlights BS Pushed by Media Outlets That Want to Be Trusted Flaggers of Misinfo

Just about every day we run across media reports that are mostly or completely talking points delivered straight from DNC headquarters that "journalists" often end up repeating without scrutiny, as TDS demands.

The BBC has had quite the year when it comes to trying to help out the Dems. First they apologized (after a lawsuit threat) for a deceptively edited video of Donald Trump speaking in DC on January 6, 2021, but there's a new "great moment in fake news" that the same outlet has admitted to, as Michael Shellenberger pointed out at the start of a thread:

Days before last year’s election, the media claimed Trump wanted to kill Liz Cheney, which we debunked at the time. @BBC has now admitted it was a lie. @CNN should do the same. Notably, BBC & CNN have, for years, promoted censorship of their competitors for “misinformation.” https://t.co/VNZpA4vVGa pic.twitter.com/rDmf1HxJHK — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

Care to correct your BS too, CNN, or nah? Probably nah.

The irony of course is that these same outlets want to be the final arbiters of what's factual and what is "misinformation" (often defined as truthful information that's inconvenient to the Left's preferred narratives).

The media around the world demand government censorship on the basis of the disinformation it produces on Trump, covid, climate, gender, Ukraine, etc. The EU is currently paying European media to act as “trusted flaggers” — censors — of social media.

It’s digital totalitarianism. https://t.co/Z6T5US7Kpi — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

The U.S. has already been through something like that with the short-lived tenure of the Biden administration's "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz.

As it turned out, the media's "misinformation" call was coming from inside the house:

A Norwegian newspaper spread misinformation about the demolition of the Nord Stream pipeline and Facebook censored on the basis of that censorshiphttps://t.co/2tx5KkrPWb https://t.co/jYoT1kdSnm — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

Facebook censored on the basis of media disinformation about COVID’s creation in China https://t.co/O8wbpHrQBn — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

EU @vonderleyen is building a digital totalitarian system that would have governments finance propaganda outlets “trusted floggers” and censor anyone who disagrees with the government propaganda. https://t.co/gL2MiOKjF6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

I will be speaking on December 17 to the EU parliament about the clear and present danger to the EU and the West by the totalitarian policies of @vonderleyen. She and her bosses, @EmmanuelMacron & @_FriedrichMerz , are threatening the security of Europe. pic.twitter.com/tw7qWP6ZUG — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 10, 2025

The legacy media continues to crumble but they'll just never admit the reason, instead opting to blame Trump for their industry's demise.

It was only a year ago. These media hacks want rewards for undoing their lies one year out? LOL. Last time I checked, Acosta was an unemployed podcaster. Which is where all of them belong. https://t.co/mvXnQiOVxX — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) December 10, 2025

Exactly. Acosta and others now exist in their own sad little echo chambers while staying in denial about how they got there.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

