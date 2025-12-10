Let's Meet the Dem Rep Who Wants to Impeach RFK Jr. for Turning His Back on the Science

We already know that if the Democrats retake the House after the coming midterms we can look forward to a couple years worth of constant impeachments of President Trump, but in case that happens one Dem is trying to get her party warmed up with an attempt to impeach Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan is the member of Congress who introduced the articles:

🚨 Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.



RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos. pic.twitter.com/FKQLuqjXkz — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) December 10, 2025

A Democrat from Gretchen Whitmer's Michigan lecturing anybody else about "the science" is truly laughable after what we saw during the COVID years. A video is going around showing Stevens attempting to become an honorary member of The Squad so her theatrics about RFK Jr. come as no surprise:

This is the person who wants to impeach RFK Jr. for "turning his back on science" lmao.pic.twitter.com/DbkAfWX54R https://t.co/3uzMnrCLWX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 10, 2025

Yep, that was completely normal... for the modern congressional Democrats.

“I wear these latex gloves to tell every American to…not…be…afraid” pic.twitter.com/aMLWj5WTDR — Casual Observer (@CObserving) December 10, 2025

What a nut. Like the rest of them pic.twitter.com/MlsO5E98Vc — Publius Valerius Publicola (@CrewElon) December 10, 2025

These people are beyond parody.

Why are so many Dems just nuts??? https://t.co/oGYTlIhJm6 — Loyal (@RhondaM85402170) December 10, 2025

Watch that with the sound off and then compare it to AOC, Rashida Tlaib or any other number of leftist Dems and they all have the same mannerisms.

*****