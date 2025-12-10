VIP
Stars and Tripe: Dem Jasmine Crockett Plans a Patriotic Pivot to Win Over...
Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler...
Texas Woman: Don't Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage

Let's Meet the Dem Rep Who Wants to Impeach RFK Jr. for Turning His Back on the Science

Doug P. | 11:55 AM on December 10, 2025
meme

We already know that if the Democrats retake the House after the coming midterms we can look forward to a couple years worth of constant impeachments of President Trump, but in case that happens one Dem is trying to get her party warmed up with an attempt to impeach Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan is the member of Congress who introduced the articles: 

A Democrat from Gretchen Whitmer's Michigan lecturing anybody else about "the science" is truly laughable after what we saw during the COVID years. A video is going around showing Stevens attempting to become an honorary member of The Squad so her theatrics about RFK Jr. come as no surprise: 

Yep, that was completely normal... for the modern congressional Democrats. 

These people are beyond parody. 

Watch that with the sound off and then compare it to AOC, Rashida Tlaib or any other number of leftist Dems and they all have the same mannerisms. 

